Pune, India, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point-of-care diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 23.36 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growing acceptance of POC testing kits in the treatment of acute and chronic diseases will spur ruminative opportunities for the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy & Infertility Testing, Hematology Testing, and Others), By End User (Hospital Bedside, Physicians Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, and Homecare/Self-Testing), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 18.45 billion in 2019.

Notable Development:

June 2020: Celltrion Group announced the launch of the SARS-CoV-2 point-of-care antigen diagnostic kit. The new development will help the company increase its access to COVID-19 diagnosis management and treatment globally.





Introduction of Advanced Testing Kits to Enhance Market Scope

The growing cases of diseases such as diabetes, infectious disease, HIV, and others have urged pharmaceutical companies to introduce innovative testing kits, which, in turn, will enable the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott announced the release of the Afinion HbA1c Dx assay. This assay is the first of its kind point-of-care test that has been approved by the U.S FDA for the diagnosis of diabetes.

Moreover, in February 2019, DiabetOmics introduced the point-of-care test Lumella for the accurate diagnosis of preeclampsia in pregnant women. Hence, the continuous and persistent efforts of major companies for the development of advanced POC kits will simultaneously encourage the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Growing Adoption of POC solutions to Boost Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 6.65 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced point of care diagnostics solutions for the detection of various infectious diseases. Moreover, the strategic partnerships and collaborations among major organizations will further aid the development of the market in North America.

For instance, in September 2020, a global partnership between World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), and the Global Fund together announced to provide access to COVID-19 rapid test in the low and middle-income countries.

The market in Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to its growing efforts of companies to provide advanced rapid diagnostic solutions. For instance, in November 2019, Linear Diagnostics received investments of $2.6 million and planned to collaborate with the University of Birmingham, the U.K. to develop an optical point-of-care diagnostic testing platform for sexually transmitted diseases.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, United States)

BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S)

bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S)

Mesa Biotech (California, U.S)

Cepheid (California, U.S)

Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S)

Other Players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Disease Indications– For Key Country/Region Technological Advancements in the Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics New Product Launch Overview of Regulatory Scenario Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Overview of COVID-19 Impact on POC Diagnostics Market Major Factors Driving the Impact of COVID-19 Reimbursement Changes in Response to COVID-19 Impact Opportunities Offered by the Impact of COVID-19

Global Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Blood Glucose Monitoring Infectious Diseases Cardiometabolic Diseases Pregnancy & Infertility Testing Hematology Testing Others Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Bedside Physician’s Office Lab Urgent Care & Retail Clinics Homecare/Self-testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!





