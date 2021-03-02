Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market - Strategy & Trends, Volume & Price Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Covid-19, and Molecular Dx by Country: Updated with Impact of COVID-19 - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Clinical Laboratory has seen steady growth for the last 20 years, but this is changing with the effect of the COVID pandemic on healthcare and economic activity. Worse still, Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.
The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2021 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Key Trends:
Key Topics Covered:
Clinical Laboratory Services - Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact Analysis of COVID Recession
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 The Growing Demand for Clinical Testing
1.2 Defining the Opportunity
1.2.1 Volumes
1.2.2 Prices
1.2.3 Revenue Market Size
1.3 Methods and Sources
1.3.1 Authors
1.3.2 Sources
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 Audit body
2.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry
2.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie
2.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China
2.4 National and Regional Diversity
3. Trends Driving a Changing Market
3.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides
3.1.1 Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.
3.1.2 COVID Related Testing Growth
3.1.3 Point of Care Testing can increase demand
3.1.4 Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity
3.1.5 Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream
3.1.6 Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline
3.2 Factors at Work to Shrink The Market
3.2.1 COVID 19 Recession
3.2.2 Economic or population contraction.
3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.2.5 Test Displacement Impacts Important
3.2.6 Point of Care Testing
3.3 Automation
3.3.1 Stranded LIMS Investment
3.3.2 Software as a Service
3.3.3 Physician Office and Access Systems
3.4 Environment and Evolution
3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.5.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.5.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.5.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
3.5.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.5.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.5.6 Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth
3.5.7 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Companies
6. The Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Testing
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview
7. Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type
7.1 Chemistry
7.2 Microbiology
7.3 Hematology
7.4 Anatomic Pathology
7.5 Covid-19
7.6 Molecular Diagnostics
8. Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - Price and Volume Charts
8.1 Chemistry Price and Volume
8.2 Microbiology Price and Volume
8.3 Hematology Price and Volume
8.4 Anatomic Pathology Price and Volume
8.5 Covid-19 Price and Volume
8.6 Molecular Diagnostics Price and Volume
9. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory
