Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Operating System; By Service Type; By Age Group; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mindfulness mediation apps market size is expected to reach USD 4,206.1 million by 2027.



This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Mindfulness Meditation Applications are Android and iOS apps developed to help end users to build awareness through meditation. In other words, the term mindfulness meditation helps to understand our behaviors and emotions, enjoy a moment of calm, bring more joy, clarity and peace of mind into life and helps to overcome the mental illness through free and paid available apps on devices.



On the backdrop of transforming consumer's preference with integration of sensor technologies, increased adoption of smartphones and growing reliance on digital platform are factors contributing to the optimistic outlook of the global market. Consumers from China, U.S., Japan, South Korea and European nations is anticipated to show more willingness towards spending on mindfulness meditation apps. Over the years, the global market has witnessed several collaboration and partnerships between the app developers and public & private institutions, airlines, communities and others which has created several growth opportunities for app developers.



Recent technological advancements by key companies, such as advanced sensor and touch input technologies are helping the end users to monitor the brain activities and to meditate properly. These new technologies are gaining momentum in the global market not only because of the physical wellness of the end users but for also providing mental wellness to the end users.



Stress and depression level among end users worldwide is playing a key factor while adopting mindfulness meditation applications. Approximately 1 out of 6 people are currently facing at least one mental disorder across the globe. In the UK, US, and China, almost more than 65%, 30%, 40% of people are reported with mental disorder respectively. As a result of this, meditation applications are becoming a source of life for over stressed end users. Key companies in the mindfulness meditation application industry, including Headspace, Calm, and others have witnessed a more than 65 Mn downloads with over 50,000 downloads each day of these apps across more than 180 countries.



Market participants such as Calm, Headspace, Breethe, Insight Timer, Waking Up, Meditopia, BetterMe, Simple Habit, Aura Health, and Moov are some of the key players operating in the global mindfulness meditation apps market. Two industry giants, Calm and Headspace holds the leading share in the global market and is likely to attract more investors and consumers in the near future owing to its brand positioning across the globe.



In June 2020, Snap Inc., the U.S. based tech start up announced the launch of in-App meditation experience in association with the Headspace, a well known provider of guided meditation to improve happiness, health, and mindful-ness across the globe. The company's feature will provide mindful and meditation exercises to the stressed individuals from daily routine.



