Beverly Hills , March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare executive Rani Khetarpal released an episode of her Value-Based Care Perspectives Podcast that features an interview with oncologist Kashyap Patel, CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and author of Between Life and Death: From Despair to Hope (Penguin Random House, 2020). In the episode, Patel shares practical insights about the value-based care model of healthcare delivery, explains the importance of accessible healthcare, and lists possible healthcare delivery issues that could occur after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecting Patients with Accessible Healthcare to Reduce Hospitalization and Lower Costs

Patel reveals that Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates reduces patient hospitalization and lowers total healthcare costs by making care as accessible as possible for patients.

His patients are invited to contact the clinic after business hours and to walk in without an appointment. “We tell our chemotherapy patients, ‘If you need to be seen, don’t even call—come to the clinic between 8:30 and 4:00, and we’ll get you in,’” Patel says. He observes that providing care to patients when they need it has reduced patient hospitalization by about 25–35% per quarter.

Patel also shares that he has made treatment more accessible to patients by making the switch to biosimilar drugs, which are less expensive.

Collaborating with Payers in the Value-Based Care Space

Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates has developed a successful relationship with payers. “I’ve always believed that collaboration, cooperation, and communication are the key to working with the payers,” Patel says.

He advises healthcare administrators to view payers as partners—not as adversaries. Patel also recommends that administrators collaborate with payers and take a “proactive approach of talking to payers about what could be done together.”

“I see payer collaboration as a very important part of … bringing the value-based care to the forefront of delivery of healthcare,” Patel states.

Value-Based Care after the COVID-19 Pandemic

Patel says that the COVID-19 pandemic will likely affect healthcare delivery this year and into 2022. He anticipates that, after the pandemic, more patients will present with advanced disease, which will be more costly to treat. Patel is concerned that target prices developed three or four years ago may not be enough to cover post-pandemic healthcare costs.

As president of Community Oncology Alliance, Patel is committed to helping the oncology community “ensure that delivery of care is not interrupted” in 2021 or 2022.

Rani Khetarpal is an award-winning Healthcare Executive with a depth of experience in healthcare delivery and pharmaceuticals with proven leadership across commercial strategy, market development, and strategic partnerships. Rani has demonstrated an ability to successfully deliver positive results in new and changing environments, focused on outcomes driven by value-based care. With a core emphasis in oncology and post-acute care, Rani is fluent in the impact payment models and care delivery models for all members of the healthcare ecosystem. With an entrepreneurial mindset, Rani continues to successfully guide and implement internal strategies and innovative business models that optimize profitability and quality of care. Connect with Healthcare executive Rani Khetarpal on https://www.linkedin.com/in/ranikhetarpal/

