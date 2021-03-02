Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market is expected to grow from $463.21 billion in 2020 to $523.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $722.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market, and compares it with other markets.
Major companies in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market include IBM; Qualcomm; Microsoft; Ericsson and Nokia.
The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market consists of sales of nonfinancial intangible assets including rights to assets such as trademarks, patents, brand names, franchise agreements, etc. for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assign rights to assets for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder. The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market is segmented into oil royalty companies and patent owners and lessors.
North America was the largest region in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market.
Large number of companies are investing in research and development and are trying to make patent leasing as a major source of their revenue. These companies are investing in niche areas and are seeking a high return on their investments towards research and development. Patent owners are licensing their patents to both direct competitors and companies in related industries with most of them creating a new subsidiary unit focused on making money on those assets. Qualcomm, Ericsson and other companies with significant intellectual-property assets are making their patent portfolios as a major source of revenue. Similarly, Qualcomm turned out their intellectual-property business into a separate business unit.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets
9. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market, Segmentation by Type
11.2. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market, Segmentation by Mode
12. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Metrics
12.1. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market
14. Western Europe Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market
15. Eastern Europe Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market
16. North America Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market
17. South America Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market
18. Middle East Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market
19. Africa Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market
20. Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. IBM
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products and Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Qualcomm
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products and Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Microsoft
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products and Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Ericsson
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products and Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Nokia
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products and Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market
22. Market Background: Leasing Market
22.1. Leasing Market Characteristics
22.2. Leasing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Leasing Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Leasing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
22.5. Global Leasing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market in 2025 - Growth Countries
23.2. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market in 2025 - Growth Segments
23.3. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright and Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/focgt3
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: