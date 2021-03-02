New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Bottles and Containers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028475/?utm_source=GNW

18%, during the forecast period 2021-2026. COVID-19 outbreak created a growing necessity for industries in the F&B sector to focus more on hygiene and sanitization and given the current situation, people, nowadays, are opting for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. As most of the products in this sector are included in essential services, it becomes crucial for the packaging sector to follow conservative practice.



- Glass packaging is 100% recyclable, which makes it a desirable packaging option from the environmental point of view. 6 tons of recycled glass directly save 6 tons of resources and reduce the emission of CO2 by 1 ton.

- One of the main factors driving the growth of the market is the increase in beer consumption worldwide. Beer is one of the alcoholic beverages that use glass bottles for packaging. It is packed in dark-colored glass bottles to preserve the contents, which are prone to spoilage when exposed to UV light. Additionally, according to the NBWA Industry Affairs, 2019, the US consumers who are 21 years and older consume over 26.5 gallons of beer and cider per person annually.

- Owing to its many benefits, glass packaging is on the rise for both the cosmetics and fragrance industries. Moreover, emerging economies are anticipated to create a favorable demand for cosmetics and perfume products and their packaging. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for cosmetic consumption and production.

- Additionally, the increasing banning initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies for using the PET bottles and containers for drug packaging and delivery is expected to see its consumption taking a hit. This is expected to boost the demand for glass bottles and containers over the forecast period.?

- Glass packaging is considered for premium products and a gold standard in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and liquor packaging. The beverage industry holds a prominent share of the global packaging demand for glass. The outbreak of the COVID-19 liquor industry is observing a significant drop in demand as it not be deemed as an essential industry by governments.

- In the case of the pharmaceutical industry, major suppliers of ingredients and generic drugs suppliers are China and India. Factors, such as the lockdown placed in India and production halt in China during the months of February and March, have negatively impacted the supply chain in the industry, which is, in turn, affecting manufacturing facilities in both North America and Europe.



Key Market Trends

Milk is expected to Account for Significant Market Share



- The global dairy industry has been witnessing a backward shift from plastic to glass bottles. Driven by consumer demand for environmentally friendly milk, many small dairy market players choose to sell their products in reusable bottles. The demand for glass bottles in the milk industry has been increasingly more in Europe, when compared to other regions.

- DiaryDrop, based in Alderly Edge, which has 3,000 customers in Cheshire, announced a significant reversal in the glass milk bottle delivery trend. Another Cheshire-based milk supplier, Creamline Dairies, witnessed an increase of 85% in the number of people getting glass bottles delivered since last year.

- Moreover, with companies, such as A.B. Munroe Dairy United States, taking several initiatives to encourage people to use glass bottles by providing door-to-door delivery of fresh milk bottles, the market studied, especially in the sub-urban regions of the United States, is expected to grow over the forecast period.

- Dairy firms across the United Kingdom have witnessed a surge in demand for milk in glass bottles. About 17 out of 20 dairy businesses, researched by BBC News, have observed a surge in sales of glass milk bottles to homes and businesses amid concern over plastic waste.

- The Pan-UK company, Milk & More, and East-London dairy giant, Parker Dairies, have found a substantial increase in the demand for glass bottles. Most of the dairies from London mentioned that most of the change is from their younger consumers whose families seem more than willing to pay a little extra for the service rather than the plastic, in their efforts to help the environment.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



- The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a significant growth rate compared to other nations owing to an increase in demand for pharmaceutical and chemical industries, which prefers glass packaging because of the inert nature of glass bottles. China, India, Japan, and Australia among others are the prominent nations majorly contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific glass packaging market.

- The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in China is one of the largest markets in the world, mainly driven by its ageing population. Due to the recent regulatory changes in the country, the foreign pharmaceutical companies are facing difficulties in conducting business, especially when it comes to market entry and price control. Hence, there is a potential growth opportunity for the domestic players as they might experience an increase in demand for glass bottles and containers from these companies.

- In India, only the reusage of glass packaging solution, especially bottles, is increasing. As the Indian consumers are emphasizing on health, they are showing preference toward glass packaging over other options, as it prevents leaching from its surface. Also, the country comprises many companies, including Hindustan National Glass and Asahi India Glass, offering glass packaging solutions across the industries.

- Japan boasts of one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical industries after the United States, and is continuously focusing on strong innovation and patent drugs. The Government of Japan is also contributing to the growth through deregulations for international companies to invest, thus driving the pharmaceutical market in the country.

- Additionally, international companies are extensively investing in pitching to the Chinese market. For instance, Givaudan has invested USD 100 million for forming its new production hub for its fragrance business. The plant is expected to start operation by 2020.



Competitive Landscape

The glass bottles and containers market is highly competitive and fragmented. Few of the major companies in this market are Owens-Illinois Inc., Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Vitro, S.A.B. De CV, Amcor Ltd, etc. These established vendors with strong access to distribution channels have a strong foothold in the market studied.



- January 2020 - Ardagh Group, Glass - North America, a business unit of the company and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the US wine market, introduced six new sophisticated glass wine bottle designs.



