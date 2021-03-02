Pune, India, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Off-Highway Vehicle Engine market size is projected to reach USD 15,809 Million by 2027. Off-Highway Vehicle Engine Market was worth USD 12,509 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Implementation of agriculture mechanization programs in developing nations will act as a powerful growth driver for this market.

Developing economies are heavily dependent on agriculture, and with their growing populations, the need for high farm yield is dire. To meet this challenge, governments and international organizations have been initiating various schemes to promote mechanization in the agriculture sector. For example, in India, under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, the government released INR 553crore to state governments in August 2020 to boost inclusive growth and productivity in agriculture through mechanization. Similarly, in Africa, the African Union is aggressively promoting the adoption of sustainable mechanization across the continent under its Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program. Off-highway vehicles such as tractors and harvesters are thus expected to play a pivotal role in augmenting agricultural productivity in these regions.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/off-highway-vehicle-engine-market-103589





Increasing Focus on Sustainable Engines to Feed Market Growth

With traditional diesel engines used in heavy equipment emerging as major polluters, off-highway vehicle engine manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable engines. For example, in April 2020, Komatsu Mining Corp. field tested its P&H 2650CX Hybrid Shovel, which exhibited the machine’s ability to lower fuel consumption by 40-50% compare to hydraulic excavators, while retaining its production capacity.

Some companies are also innovating new technologies to optimize electrification of electric and hybrid vehicles in agriculture. Danfoss Editron, for instance, launched a novel 3D configurator in February 2020 that enables users to design their own electric or hybrid engine, including choices of drivetrain models and battery packs, as per individual requirements. Introduction of smart technologies in engine designing is thus expected to boost the off-highway vehicle engine market growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the off-highway vehicle engine market share in 2019 with a market size of USD 8,754.0 million and the region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period as well. The major reason for the region’s commanding position is the large-scale infrastructure development projects being initiated in the region, such as India’s Bharatmala and Sagarmala projects and China’s Shanghai Urban Rail Transit Expansion.

In Europe, the primary growth drivers will be the surging demand for commercial construction activities and rising uptake of heavy-duty agricultural machinery. On the other hand, the market in North America is anticipated to perform impressively owing to increasing government expenditure on municipal infrastructures.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/off-highway-vehicle-engine-market-103589





Asia Pacific to Hold Lion’s Share on the Back of Massive Infrastructural Development Projects

Major companies in the off-highway vehicle engine market are tuning their strategies to align their offerings with the growing demand for electrified heavy-duty vehicles used in core sectors such as agriculture and construction. This strategy by key players is aimed at future-proofing their products in light of the heightening need for fuel- and energy-efficient machines and vehicles.





Quick Buy - Off-Highway Vehicle Engine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103589





September 2020: Proterra introduced the H Series battery packs, its customizable energy storage system for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The new battery pack is narrow and compact, allowing it to be fitted comfortably into standard truck frame rails along with increased flexibility.

March 2020: Komatsu released its PC30E-5 electric mini excavator in Japan, expanding its portfolio of electric forklift trucks and hybrid construction machinery. The excavator delivers the same output as a conventional internal combustion engine, while having zero exhaust emissions and significantly lower noise levels.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

AGCO Corporation (Georgia, US)

Komatsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kubota Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Cummins Inc. (Indiana, US)

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. (Rocester, UK)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Deere & Company (Illinois, US)

Deutz AG (Cologne, Germany)

Caterpillar Inc. (Illinois, US)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/off-highway-vehicle-engine-market-103589





Global Off-Highway Vehicle Engine Market Segmentation:

By Power Output:

Construction: Less than 100, 101-200, 201-400, More than 400

Agriculture: Less than 30, 31-50, 51-80, 81-140, More than 140

By Fuel Type:



Diesel

Gasoline

Others

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/off-highway-vehicle-engine-market-103589





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Automotive Sunroof Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Glass, Fabric), By Product Type (Pop-Up, Inbuilt, Tilt & Slide, Top Mount, Panoramic), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Locomotive Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (IGBT Module, GTO Thyristor, and SiC Module), By Propulsion Type (Diesel and Electric) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Automotive Electric Turbocharger Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027

Automotive ECall Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automatic and Manual), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Automotive V2X Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Connectivity Type (DSRC and Cellular), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), By Communication Type (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.