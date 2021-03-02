Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Production Market By Component (Software, Hardware and Services), By Type (Post-production, Production and Pre-production), By End User (Movie, TV Series, Commercial Ads, Online Videos and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Virtual Production Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Virtual production (VP) is considered as the distinctive intersection of physical and digital filmmaking. With the help of virtual production, video game technology is blended with filmmaking techniques into the pre and post-production process. The initial use and iterations of this technology is based on innovations and advancements in filmmaking technologies.
Virtual production (VP) has the ability to fuse computer graphics and live footage instantly, to acquire real-time feedback, and to take some crucial decisions on set regarding VFX and animation. Its real-time computer graphics on set can direct your decisions as a filmmaker.
VP refers to the method of developing the digital world, starts with the inception of the movie and ending with the last VFX, revolves around the real-time interaction on set. Like earlier, VFX is no longer a matter of post-production and also the order of production doesn't matter in the filming industry now The order of production has changed.
The rising adoption of the LED video wall technology leads to the augmented implementation of virtual production in the media and entertainment industry. LED video wall present computer-generated graphics in the background and support filmmakers to capture visual effects in real-time. LED video wall screens deliver a realistic background visual that substitutes a real shoot location and saves travel expenses as well as the time of the entire crew.
