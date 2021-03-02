Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Grain Processing Equipment Market By Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic and Automatic), By Machine Type (Processing and Pre-Processing), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Grain Processing Equipment Market size is expected to reach $6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Grain processing is basically a physical process in which cleaning of the kernel is done, and then adjusted to the suitable moisture content, and further the sizing of the grains for the desired size is done mechanically. During the harvesting process of grains, some unwanted particles come along with the grains. Before the grain processing, these undesirable particles require separation. In order to do grain processing, several pre-processing and processing devices are used.



Grain processing equipment is classified into two types i.e. automatic and semiautomatic. Automatic machinery does not require human interference, whereas semiautomatic machinery is operated with the help of humans. That is why the cost of automatic machinery is higher than the semiautomatic machinery. The food processing companies are opting for the grain processing equipment to process grains at their plants domestically. Cereals can be processed with the help of several pre-processing and processing equipment like gravity separator, grain dryers, destoner, and grain grading machines, grain separators, grain pre-cleaners, maize mills, vibro destoners, and grain dischargers.



By Mode of Operation



Based on Mode of Operation, the market is segmented into Semi-Automatic and Automatic. The semi-automatic grain processing equipment procured the largest share of the market in 2019. Manufacturers are adopting semi-automated equipment due to the easy availability of labor, lower cost of this equipment, and minimum capital investment or operational budget.



By Machine Type



Based on Machine Type, the market is segmented into Processing and Pre-Processing. The processing equipment type segment is expected to showcase promising growth during the forecast period. The countries such as India, China, Germany and the U.S. have spent heavily on industrial automation. Increasing demand for processed food is posing high demand for processing machinery, which is anticipated to boost the industry over the forecast period.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific emerged as a leading region in the grain processing equipment market in 2019 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for product innovation and a variety of processed & packaged food products. Many technological advancements have been witnessed in developing regions that offer considerable growth prospects to the manufacturers in the industry. The growth of the food & beverage sector in the Asia Pacific has been witnessed in order to fulfil the increasing demand for food because of the increasing population. The grain processing equipment industry is mainly driven by Brazil in Latin America. Factors like industrial development, rising GDP, and inclination toward automation are likely to favor the increasing demand for grain machinery in this region in the upcoming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include GEA Group AG (Golfetto Sangati S.r.l.), Forsberg Agritech (India) Pvt. Ltd., Satake USA, Inc. (Satake Corporation), PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited, Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, Zhengzhou VOS Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Lianyungang Huantai Machinery Co., Ltd., and Westrup A/S.



