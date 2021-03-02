Selbyville, Delaware, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credible estimates cite that global security robot market size was worth USD 2.2 billion in 2019, and this valuation is predicted to surge at 8% CAGR over 2020-2027, reaching USD 4 billion by the end of forecast period.

Apart from COVID-19 impact scrutiny, the report offers thorough summary of various market segments, including type gamut, application scope, as well as end-use ambit. Information with respect to regional market is entailed, which is inclusive of favorable scenario and contribution towards industry remuneration. Moreover, competitive dashboard, with detailed attention to business profile, product portfolio, and moneymaking strategies of different industry players is expounded in the report.

Improved robot capabilities on account of insertion of different sensors, introduction of neural network technology, along with ability of constant learning and providing consistent data are bolstering the deployment of security robots across military & defense as well as commercial segments. Huge budgets for military & defense, in tandem with increasing territorial conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties are augmenting the growth of global security robot industry.

Citing an instance, Indian government allocated USD 73.65 billion as defense budget in 2020-2021, which 5.8% higher than 2019-2020. Likewise, the U.S. defense allotment was USD 671 billion in 2021 as compared to USD 665 billion in 2020.

For the record, security robots are next-gen technology, meant to replace security personnel. They move around specified & constrained areas while delivering mobile CCTV monitoring. Video from in-built cameras is sent to security station, hence providing footage and enabling informed action.

Speaking of roadblocks, strict regulatory scenario, as well as individual preference for maintaining their privacy and avoid intrusion will arrest the global security robot market expansion.

Enlisting market segmentations:

As per type, the market is classified into autonomous underwater vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Various applications of security robots include rescue operations, patrolling, explosive detection, spying, and others. While different end-users are commercial, residential, and defense & military.

Summarizing regional terrain:

Industry experts claim that North America led the global security robot market forecast in the past year, owing to existence of renowned technology providers in the region, alongside widespread deployment of these robots.

Parallelly, Asia Pacific market is reckoned to record a strong CAGR through 2027, attributable to surge in terrorist attacks at public places, and government emphasis on improving the security across emerging economies like India and China.

