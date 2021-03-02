New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028464/?utm_source=GNW

Price competitiveness and availability of cheaper alternatives are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



- The packaging industry dominated the global market share, owing to its usage in fruit and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others.

- The growing production of genetically modified corn and the growing usage of bio-PLA in 3D printing are likely to act as opportunities in the future.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and Japan.



Key Market Trends

Packaging Segmented Expected to Dominate the Market



- The packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of bio-PLA. Packaging accounts for the major share of the global bio-PLA market.

- The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adopting biodegradable materials for food packaging.

- Consumer awareness is also rising and rapidly evolving, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogens.

- The demand for bio-PLA in the packaging industry is increasing at a rapid pace in the European and North American regions.

- The increasing intervention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food-grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.

- The growth in the packaging industry in the developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations in these regions.



China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific



- The rapid growth of the consumption of bio-polylactic acid in China has been majorly driven by ample developments in the packaging and medical sectors, which are being supported by the growing economy.

- The packaging industry in the country has shown a continuous rise, despite a decline in the pace of growth. The continuous rise in this industry is due to the demand for FMCG goods. Additionally, an increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging has benefitted the packaging sector in China.

- Additionally, China has a large potential to grow at a faster rate in the e-commerce packaging market, as internet use in the country continues to expand at a rapid rate.

- Moreover, the demand for ready-to-cook products from the food and beverage industry is supporting the growth of high-quality packaging in the country.

- The demand for bio-polylactic acid is expected to increase in the country, during the forecast period.

- Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the Bio-PLA market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The bio-PLA market is consolidated. The major players of the market studied include, NatureWorks LLC, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd, Synbra Technology BV, Futerro, and Sulzer Ltd, among others.



