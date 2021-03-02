Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implant Market By Materials, Structure, End-User, Regions, Comapny Analysis & Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Dental Implant Market. The global Dental Implant Market is projected to be US$ 8.5 Billion by 2026.
Globally during the past few years, the dental implant market has undergone a transformational change, attributed to its low-cost competitors and rising consolidations. The dental implant is defined as an artificial tooth or tooth root, which is surgically implanted into upper or lower jawbones. The dental implant offers an alternative option to people who lost their tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease, an injury, or some other reason.
Technological advancement in design and material used in surgery is also one reason for dental implant popularity. Titanium, the material is most widely used by the doctor to make the dental implant. The high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, and greater strain-bearing capacity are the main factor for using titanium. Structurally, dental implant designs are tapered or parallel walled nowadays. The most preferred type of implants is tapered because of its wide variety and more stability than parallel-walled dental implants.
According to this research, Dental Implant Industry is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR of 12.47% from 2020 to 2026. Growth factors that will boost the dental industry in future are as follows.
COVID-19 Impact on this Industry
The outbreak of covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth as a dental procedure involves very close contact between the patients and the dentists. In dental procedures, water spray for cleaning and other operations may cause the droplets in the air or into the instruments resulting transmission of the virus. Due to such risks, government and regulatory bodies worldwide have discouraged the dentistry for a few months in 2020. For the year 2020, Worldwide Dental Implant Market was valued at US$ 4.2 Billion 2020
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Dental Implant Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Materials
6.2 By Structure
6.3 By Region
7. Market by Materials
7.1 Titanium
7.1.1 Market Trend
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Zirconium
7.2.1 Market Trend
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trend
7.3.2 Market Forecas
8. Market by Structure
8.1 Tapered Implants
8.1.1 Market Trend
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Parallel Walled Implants
8.2.1 Market Trend
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9. Market by End-User
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Dental Clinics
9.3 Others
10. Market by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Rest of North America
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 United Kingdom
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 Italy
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.7 Others
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Australia
10.3.2 China
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Japan
10.3.5 South Korea
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 United Arab Emirates
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East
10.6 Africa
11. Key Players Analysis
11.1 Danaher Corporation
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Recent Developments
11.1.3 Sales Analysis
11.2 Biolase Inc.
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Recent Developments
11.2.3 Sales Analysis
11.3 Dentsply Sirona
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Recent Developments
11.3.3 Sales Analysis
11.4 Henry Schein
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Recent Developments
11.4.3 Sales Analysis
11.5 Zimmer Holdings Inc.
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Recent Developments
11.5.3 Sales Analysis
