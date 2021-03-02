Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implant Market By Materials, Structure, End-User, Regions, Comapny Analysis & Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Dental Implant Market. The global Dental Implant Market is projected to be US$ 8.5 Billion by 2026.

Globally during the past few years, the dental implant market has undergone a transformational change, attributed to its low-cost competitors and rising consolidations. The dental implant is defined as an artificial tooth or tooth root, which is surgically implanted into upper or lower jawbones. The dental implant offers an alternative option to people who lost their tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease, an injury, or some other reason.



Technological advancement in design and material used in surgery is also one reason for dental implant popularity. Titanium, the material is most widely used by the doctor to make the dental implant. The high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, and greater strain-bearing capacity are the main factor for using titanium. Structurally, dental implant designs are tapered or parallel walled nowadays. The most preferred type of implants is tapered because of its wide variety and more stability than parallel-walled dental implants.



According to this research, Dental Implant Industry is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR of 12.47% from 2020 to 2026. Growth factors that will boost the dental industry in future are as follows.



COVID-19 Impact on this Industry



The outbreak of covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth as a dental procedure involves very close contact between the patients and the dentists. In dental procedures, water spray for cleaning and other operations may cause the droplets in the air or into the instruments resulting transmission of the virus. Due to such risks, government and regulatory bodies worldwide have discouraged the dentistry for a few months in 2020. For the year 2020, Worldwide Dental Implant Market was valued at US$ 4.2 Billion 2020

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Dental Implant Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Materials

6.2 By Structure

6.3 By Region



7. Market by Materials

7.1 Titanium

7.1.1 Market Trend

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Zirconium

7.2.1 Market Trend

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trend

7.3.2 Market Forecas



8. Market by Structure

8.1 Tapered Implants

8.1.1 Market Trend

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Parallel Walled Implants

8.2.1 Market Trend

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9. Market by End-User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Dental Clinics

9.3 Others



10. Market by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Rest of North America

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 United Kingdom

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 Italy

10.2.6 Russia

10.2.7 Others

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Australia

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East

10.6 Africa



11. Key Players Analysis

11.1 Danaher Corporation

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Developments

11.1.3 Sales Analysis

11.2 Biolase Inc.

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Recent Developments

11.2.3 Sales Analysis

11.3 Dentsply Sirona

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Recent Developments

11.3.3 Sales Analysis

11.4 Henry Schein

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Recent Developments

11.4.3 Sales Analysis

11.5 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Recent Developments

11.5.3 Sales Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psl7gq

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900