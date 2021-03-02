Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rigless Intervention Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rigless intervention services market is poised to grow by $648.91 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on the rigless intervention services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil rig count, increase in E&P activities and beneficial characteristics of rigless intervention.



The rigless intervention services market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the advances in 4d seismic survey technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the rigless intervention services market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of supercritical carbon dioxide in fracking and rise in deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The rigless intervention services market covers the following areas:

Rigless intervention services market sizing

Rigless intervention services market forecast

Rigless intervention services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rigless intervention services market vendors that include Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the rigless intervention services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acteon Group Ltd.

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Co.

Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.

Gulf Intervention Services DMCC

Halliburton Co.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Weatherford International Plc

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

