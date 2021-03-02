Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with Statsbygg





Dovre Group Plc Press Release March 2, 2021 at 1 pm

Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with Statsbygg





Dovre Group Consulting has been awarded a frame agreement with Statsbygg to supply cost-benefit analyses for governmental building projects in Norway. The analysis will include environmental impacts study of the buildings during construction and operation phases. The work will be carried out together with our subcontractor Institute of Transport Economics. The agreement runs from January 2021 and has duration of two years with an option for two additional years.

«This contract with Statsbygg confirms our position as a recognised supplier of economic analyses for some of the largest and most complex building projects in Norway», says Stein Berntsen, Head of Dovre Group Consulting.

