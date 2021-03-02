Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteinase K Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Area; By Form, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global proteinase K market size is predicted to reach US$ 107.5 Million by 2027



The report "Proteinase K Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Area (Infectious diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune diseases, Neurology, and Others); By Form (Powder, and Liquid), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The global proteinase K demand is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 cases, establishment of universities and government-funded laboratories, population-based studies, and innovations in bio-catalysts. Furthermore, the rising number of designated laboratories which perform western blotting, polymerase chain reaction, and in in-vitro research studies is expected to drive market demand for proteinase K.



The increasing market demand for proteinase K for pre-treatment of COVID-19 infections is expected to drive product demand. Furthermore, the increasing demand for point of care diagnostics and the growing utility of proteinase K in PoC is expected to drive market demand. In addition, the use of proteinase K for in situ hybridization is likely to complement the proteinase K industry growth.



Segment Highlights

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the sudden spike in viral infections associated with COVID-19. In addition, the increasing demand for proteinase K for treatment of several infections is likely to complement market growth.

Based on form, the proteinase K powdered segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market by the end of 2027. The segment holds the major market share due to its stability in the powered form and it is easy transport.

North America accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2019. This can be attributed to sudden spike in COVID-19 infections, presence of key manufacturers in the market, and the government-sponsored population-based studies boosting the consumption of proteinase K.

List of Key Players

Merck KGaA

BBI Solutions

Codexis, Inc.

SBS Genetech Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amicogen

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Proteinase K Market Insights

4.1. Proteinase K - Industry snapshot

4.2. Proteinase K Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Varied applications in in-vitro diagnostics

4.2.1.2. Sudden spike in COVID-19 cases

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Presence of Substitutes

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Proteinase K Market Industry trends



5. Proteinase K Market Assessment by Therapeutic Area

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Infectious diseases

5.4. Diabetes

5.5. Oncology

5.6. Cardiology

5.7. Nephrology

5.8. Autoimmune diseases

5.9. Neurology



6. Global Proteinase K Market, by Form

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Powder

6.4. Liquid



7. Proteinase K Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Proteinase K Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisition

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Developments

Merck KGaA

BBI Solutions

Codexis Inc.

SBS Genetech Ltd. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amicogen

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd

Biocatalysts Ltd

Dyadic International

Affymetrix

American Laboratories

