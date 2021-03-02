Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteinase K Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Area; By Form, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global proteinase K market size is predicted to reach US$ 107.5 Million by 2027
The report "Proteinase K Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Area (Infectious diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune diseases, Neurology, and Others); By Form (Powder, and Liquid), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The global proteinase K demand is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 cases, establishment of universities and government-funded laboratories, population-based studies, and innovations in bio-catalysts. Furthermore, the rising number of designated laboratories which perform western blotting, polymerase chain reaction, and in in-vitro research studies is expected to drive market demand for proteinase K.
The increasing market demand for proteinase K for pre-treatment of COVID-19 infections is expected to drive product demand. Furthermore, the increasing demand for point of care diagnostics and the growing utility of proteinase K in PoC is expected to drive market demand. In addition, the use of proteinase K for in situ hybridization is likely to complement the proteinase K industry growth.
Segment Highlights
List of Key Players
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Proteinase K Market Insights
4.1. Proteinase K - Industry snapshot
4.2. Proteinase K Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Varied applications in in-vitro diagnostics
4.2.1.2. Sudden spike in COVID-19 cases
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Presence of Substitutes
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Proteinase K Market Industry trends
5. Proteinase K Market Assessment by Therapeutic Area
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.3. Infectious diseases
5.4. Diabetes
5.5. Oncology
5.6. Cardiology
5.7. Nephrology
5.8. Autoimmune diseases
5.9. Neurology
6. Global Proteinase K Market, by Form
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.3. Powder
6.4. Liquid
7. Proteinase K Market Assessment by Geography
7.1. Key findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Proteinase K Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.1.1. Expansion
8.1.2. Acquisition
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company Overview
9.2. Financial Performance
9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4. Recent Developments
