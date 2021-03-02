MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), a leading provider of mobile connectivity and inertial navigation solutions, announced today that it has named Roger A. Kuebel as its new Chief Financial Officer. Brent Bruun will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer, but will relinquish his position as Interim CFO upon Mr. Kuebel’s joining the Company on March 8, 2021.



Mr. Kuebel has more than 17 years of senior finance leadership experience at technology companies, including as Chief Financial Officer at Seaborn Networks Holdings, LLC and Treasurer at Aspen Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZPN).

“We welcome Roger to the team,” said Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH’s chief executive officer. “He is an accomplished executive who brings to KVH diverse, hands-on experience across all areas of financial planning, reporting, capital markets and strategic transactions. Roger joins us at an important moment for our Company, as we build on our recent positive momentum and continue our focus on profitably growing the business through innovation. We are confident that Roger will play an important role as we execute against the myriad opportunities that lie before us.”

“I am thrilled to be joining KVH at this important time for the Company,” said Mr. Kuebel. “As someone who has had a lifelong passion for navigation as well as many years spent as a financial executive in telecom, I believe this role is an excellent fit. I look forward to focusing my initial efforts on intensifying our cost containment efforts, boosting operational efficiencies and helping optimize our allocation of resources.”

“On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I also want to thank Brent Bruun for taking on the CFO role during this interim period,” added Mr. Kits van Heyningen.

Roger A. Kuebel Biography

From February 2014 to July 2020, Mr. Kuebel served as Chief Financial Officer of Seaborn Networks Holdings, LLC, a developer and operator of a subsea fiber optic telecommunications network. He previously was Treasurer at Aspen Technology, Inc., a publicly traded supplier of process optimization software to the petro-chemical industry. Before joining Aspen Technology, Mr. Kuebel served as Treasurer of Global Crossing Ltd., a publicly traded telecommunications company, Assistant Treasurer and then Treasurer for Genuity Inc., an Internet infrastructure services company, several positions increasing responsibility within the Treasury function at GTE Corporation, an international telecommunications company, and Manager of Financial Analysis for International Paper Company. Mr. Kuebel began his career at Stern Stewart & Company, a boutique corporate finance consulting firm, where he served as a financial consultant. Mr. Kuebel holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in Management from Pennsylvania State University.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH is a registered trademark of KVH Industries, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Brent Bruun

KVH Industries, Inc.

Tel: +1 401 845 8194

bbruun@kvh.com