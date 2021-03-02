Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Device Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type; By Forms; By End User; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rapid oral fluid screening device market size is predicted to reach USD 24.08 billion by 2027



In trend with the developing business models in healthcare sector, development of effective, efficient and productive products is on a significant surge, coupling with increasing favorable reimbursements and approvals by the government. Rising strong product pipelines for the research & development of novel rapid oral fluid screening devices also contribute a remarkable proportion towards surging the market growth globally over the forecast period.



Furthermore, as the technology is becoming easy-to-develop and subject to a smaller number of regulations, the market is witnessing less entry hurdles for new entrants. Additionally, rapid oral fluid has ability to diagnose drug consumed in the body in less than one day and cannabis consumed in less than four hours after the testing time, hence, propelling the growth of rapid oral fluid screening devices, globally over the projected period.



Rapid oral fluid screening devices provide a wide range of screening abilities such as marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids are expected to drive rapid oral fluid screening device market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the growing need for drug screening across the regions owing to increasing consumption of illegal narcotics is expected to drive the demand for these devices in the coming years.



The global rapid oral fluid screening device market players include OraSure Technologies, Inc., Oranoxis Inc., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd, UCP Biosciences, Inc., MEDACX Limited, Screen Italia Srl, and AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., among others.

Moreover, developing and commercializing products that evaluate adherence to HIV medications, enhancing its product offerings to include additional diagnostic offerings, and building new infrastructure also adds towards the growth of the organizations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Insights

4.1. Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices - Industry snapshot

4.2. Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing Cases of Drug Abuse and Alcoholism

4.2.1.2. Tougher Regulations and Mandates for Drug and Alcohol Testing

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Lack of Awareness Regarding the Availability of Advanced Rapid Saliva Screening Devices

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Industry trends



5. Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Assessment by Drug Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Alcohol

5.4. Marijuana

5.5. Opioids

5.6. Cocaine

5.7. Amphetamine

5.8. Methamphetamine

5.9. Benzodiazepines



6. Global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market, by Form

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Cassettes

6.4. Swabs

6.5. Strips



7. Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Assessment by End Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5. Forensic Laboratories

7.6. Private Employers

7.7. Home Care Settings



8. Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Oranoxis Inc.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd

UCP Biosciences Inc.

MEDACX Limited

Screen Italia Srl

AccuBioTech Co. Ltd

