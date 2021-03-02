Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment Type (Crane, Diesel Generator, Excavator, Wheel Loader, Bulldozer, Motor Grader, Telescopic Handler, Forklifts, Trucks, Manlifts, Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE Construction Equipment Rental Market was valued USD 17.06 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of over 6% during the next five years.
The oil and gas companies are taking various initiatives towards sustainable growth and to support the country's economy. For instance, in February 2020, Dubai and Abu Dhabi announced to jointly develop a gas reservoir Jebel Ali Project, aimed to bring ADNOC and Dubai Supply Authority together. These infrastructural developments are making the UAE oil and gas industry more attractive for the foreign investors.
For instance, in 2019, Eni, an Italian oil & gas company and OMV, an Australian oil & gas company, are investing USD 5.8 billion in ADNOC's refinery unit for 35% share. Moreover, the government of UAE is focusing on developing sour gas resources to fulfill the increasing domestic demand. These developments are driving the infrastructural development in the UAE, hence, driving demand for construction equipment in oil and gas projects.
The UAE Construction Equipment Rental Market can be segregate based on equipment type, company, and region. To avoid maintenance cost and include a major portion of capital into purchasing new equipment for construction, companies involved in construction and infrastructure sector prefer to rent equipment for construction purposes.
Based on the equipment type, market can be segregated into crane, diesel generator, excavator, wheel loader, bulldozer, motor grader, telescopic handler, forklifts, trucks, manlifts, and others. Out of these, wheel loader accounted for the dominant share in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue until 2025.
Key Target Audience:
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Renting Decision
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Challenges/Unmet Needs
4.4. Rental Company Switching Attributes
4.5. Rental Company Satisfaction Level
5. UAE Construction Equipment Rental Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Equipment Type (Crane, Diesel Generator, Excavator, Wheel Loader, Bulldozer, Motor Grader, Telescopic Handler, Forklifts, Trucks, Manlifts, Others)
5.2.2. By Company
5.2.3. By Region
5.3. Product Market Map
6. UAE Crane Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Operating Weight (100-200 Ton, More than 200 Ton, Less than 100 Ton)
6.2.2. By Company
6.3. UAE Crane Rental Tariff
7. UAE Diesel Generator Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Power (250-750 KVA, Less than 250KVA, More than 750 KVA)
7.2.2. By Company
7.3. UAE Diesel Generator Rental Tariff
8. UAE Excavator Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Operating Weight (Less than 10 Ton, 10-30 Ton, More than 30 Ton)
8.2.2. By Company
8.3. UAE Excavator Rental Tariff
9. UAE Wheel Loader Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Operating Weight (Less than 30 Ton, 30-60 Ton, More than 60 Ton)
9.2.2. By Company
9.3. UAE Wheel Loader Rental Tariff
10. UAE Bulldozer Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Operating Weight (10-30 Ton, Less than 10 Ton, More than 30 Ton)
10.2.2. By Company
10.3. UAE Bulldozer Rental Tariff
11. UAE Motor Grader Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Blade Width (Up to 5m Blade Width, More than 5m Blade Width)
11.2.2. By Company
11.3. UAE Motor Grader Rental Tariff
12. UAE Telescopic Handler Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Operating Weight (Less than 5 ton, 5 ton-10 ton, More than 10 ton)
12.2.2. By Company
12.3. UAE Telescopic Handler Rental Tariff
13. UAE Forklifts Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.1.1. By Value
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.2.1. By Tonnage Capacity (Less than 5-ton, 5 ton-10ton, 11 ton-36 ton, More than 36 ton)
13.2.2. By Company
13.3. UAE Forklifts Rental Tariff
14. UAE Trucks Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.1.1. By Value
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
14.2.1. By Tonnage Capacity (3.5 ton-7.5ton, 7.5 ton-16ton, 16 ton-30 ton, More than 30 ton)
14.2.2. By Company
14.3. UAE Trucks Rental Tariff
15. UAE Manlifts Rental Market Outlook in Oil and Gas Industry
15.1. Market Size & Forecast
15.1.1. By Value
15.2. Market Share & Forecast
15.2.1. By Type (Below 2 Ton,2-3 Ton, Above 3 Ton)
15.2.2. By Company
15.3. UAE Manlifts Rental Tariff
16. Procurement Practices in Oil and Gas Industry
16.1. Typical Engagement Model Between Customers and Supplier
16.2. Typical Pricing Mechanism and Tenure
17. Supply Chain Analysis
18. Market Dynamics
18.1. Drivers
18.2. Challenges
19. Market Trends & Developments
20. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
21. UAE Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
22.1. Al Mutawa Heavy Equipment Trading LLC
22.2. Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar LLC
22.3. Johnson Arabia LLC
22.4. Yellow Cat Heavy Equipment & Machinery Rental
22.5. Byrne Equipment Rental
22.6. Al Shola Rental Solutions
22.7. Tanzeem Heavy Equipment Rental LLC
22.8. Gallagher International
22.9. Al Ghayoum Contracting & General Transport Establishment
22.10. Al Faris International Heavy Equipment Rental
22.11. AG Facilities Solutions for Contracting and General Maintenance LLC
22.12. Obaid Knesih & Sons Transport
22.13. Sari Oil Field Services Supplies & General Transport Company
22.14. AL Jaber Leasing Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv18lh
