The UAE Construction Equipment Rental Market was valued USD 17.06 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of over 6% during the next five years.

The oil and gas companies are taking various initiatives towards sustainable growth and to support the country's economy. For instance, in February 2020, Dubai and Abu Dhabi announced to jointly develop a gas reservoir Jebel Ali Project, aimed to bring ADNOC and Dubai Supply Authority together. These infrastructural developments are making the UAE oil and gas industry more attractive for the foreign investors.

For instance, in 2019, Eni, an Italian oil & gas company and OMV, an Australian oil & gas company, are investing USD 5.8 billion in ADNOC's refinery unit for 35% share. Moreover, the government of UAE is focusing on developing sour gas resources to fulfill the increasing domestic demand. These developments are driving the infrastructural development in the UAE, hence, driving demand for construction equipment in oil and gas projects.



The UAE Construction Equipment Rental Market can be segregate based on equipment type, company, and region. To avoid maintenance cost and include a major portion of capital into purchasing new equipment for construction, companies involved in construction and infrastructure sector prefer to rent equipment for construction purposes.

Based on the equipment type, market can be segregated into crane, diesel generator, excavator, wheel loader, bulldozer, motor grader, telescopic handler, forklifts, trucks, manlifts, and others. Out of these, wheel loader accounted for the dominant share in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue until 2025.

Key Target Audience:

Construction equipment manufacturers, distributors, rental companies and other stakeholders

Major end-users of construction equipment

Government and financial institutions

Technology investors and research institutes

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to construction equipment rental market

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015- 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025

