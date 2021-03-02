On 02 March 2021, AS Merko Infra, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Elering AS entered into a contract for the renovation of Järvakandi 110 kV substation.
The contract includes the construction of a new 110-kV switchgear in Järvakandi substation together with auxiliary and control systems. Works include the construction of a control building and access roads. Two existing overhead lines and two autotransformers will be connected to the new switchgear.
The contract value is approximately EUR 1.4 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in June 2022.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical and residential construction. AS Merko Infra‘s main activities include designing, building and setting up medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.
