PHOENIX, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, distribution and retail, announced it received regulatory approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) to commence operation of eight additional grow rooms at its subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”). The Company intends to begin cultivation operations in the newly approved space later this month.

“We are pleased to announce the regulatory approval of the second phase of the planned expansion of our 117,000 sq ft cultivation and manufacturing facility in Taunton, Massachusetts,” said Gary Santo, president of TILT . “We now have more than 56,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space with the ability to add a second grow tier to each of the eight new rooms, pending regulatory approval. Once planted, these additional rooms will fortify the supply of premium flower for our Taunton dispensary, and together with our award-winning kitchen and state-of-the art extraction and processing lab, will support the production and distribution of high-quality, consistent products for our brand partners. As we continue to solidify CAC’s presence in the state, we remain committed to working with the CCC to achieve final state licenses permitting medical dispensary operations at our Brockton and Cambridge locations, as well as adult-use operations at both our Brockton and Taunton locations.”

About TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

