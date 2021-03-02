Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Country (India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Japan, and Rest of the APAC), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC Two-wheeler Market was valued USD 55.30 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 8.63% to reach USD 67.52 Billion by 2025.

Growth in the market is expected on account of rising demand for economical and personal transportation coupled with expanding population base and rising per capita income of consumers in the region. Moreover, increase in number of female riders and easy availability of bank financing are the other key factors augmenting the region's two wheelers market.



Growing number of passengers and commercial vehicles has increased the congestion on roads, which has a direct effect on the usage of two wheelers in APAC. Travelling through highly congested areas is easier for two wheelers because of their light weight and high manoeuvrability.

Two wheelers help in saving travel time, by the virtue of their high manoeuvrability, which makes travelling easier in congested traffic and narrow streets as compared to passenger cars. Thus, growing congestion on roads in the APAC countries is resulting in increase in demand for two wheelers due to their high manoeuvrability and cost effectiveness.



The APAC Two-wheeler Market is classified based on vehicle type, by engine capacity, and by country. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into scooters/mopeds and motorcycles. Although Scooters/Mopeds attract a majority of people in the APAC region due to their automatic transmission and comfortable rides, it is Motorcycles that are expected witness faster growth in the APAC region during the forecast period.



Among all the countries in the region, India, China and Indonesia are the largest market, which cumulatively accounted for more than 75% of the market share in the region's two-wheeler market. These three countries are expected to continue their market dominance due to their large population and increasing consumer spending on two-wheelers.



Key Target Audience:

Two-wheeler manufacturers, suppliers/dealers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to the APAC Two-wheeler Market

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F-2025F

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. APAC Two Wheeler Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, and Motorcycle)

4.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc, Above 500cc) By Country



5. APAC Two Wheeler Market Country Share



6. India Two Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.2.3. By Company

6.3. India Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.3. Prominent Models

6.4. India Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.4.3. Prominent Models

6.5. Pricing Analysis



7. China Two Wheeler Market Outlook



8. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Outlook



9. Vietnam Two Wheeler Market Outlook



10. Pakistan Two Wheeler Market Outlook



11. Philippines Two Wheeler Market Outlook



12. Thailand Two Wheeler Market Outlook



13. Taiwan Two Wheeler Market Outlook



14. Bangladesh Two Wheeler Market Outlook



15. Malaysia Two Wheeler Market Outlook



16. Japan Two Wheeler Market Outlook



17. COVID-19 Impact



18. Market Dynamics

18.1. Drivers

18.2. Challenges



19. Market Trends & Developments



20. Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competition Outlook

20.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Players)

20.2.1. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

20.2.1.1. Company Details

20.2.1.2. Products & Services

20.2.1.3. Financials (As Reported)

20.2.1.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

20.2.1.5. Recent Developments

20.2.2. Suzuki Motor Corporation

20.2.3. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

20.2.4. Hero MotoCorp Ltd

20.2.5. Bajaj Auto Ltd

20.2.6. TVS Motor Company

20.2.7. Piaggio & C. S.p.A

20.2.8. Kawasaki

20.2.9. Sanyang Motor Co

20.2.10. Royal Enfield.



21. Strategic Recommendations

