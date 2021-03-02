Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the electric coolant pump for passenger cars market and it is poised to grow by 15.58 million units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. The report on electric coolant pump for passenger cars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid electrification of mechanical components and stringent emission control regulations.



The electric coolant pump for passenger cars market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric coolant pump for passenger cars market growth during the next few years.



The report on electric coolant pump for passenger cars market covers the following areas:

Electric coolant pump for passenger cars market sizing

Electric coolant pump for passenger cars market forecast

Electric coolant pump for passenger cars market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric coolant pump for passenger cars market vendors that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., BAhler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Gates International Corp. Plc, GMB Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa. Also, the electric coolant pump for passenger cars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Buhler Motor GmbH

Continental AG

Gates International Corp. Plc

GMB Co. Ltd.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sogefi Spa

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

