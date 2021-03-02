Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Athleisure Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global athleisure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Rising health and self-consciousness, desire to lead active lifestyles and to appear fit, is encouraging consumers to incorporate sports and fitness activities into their daily routine. This increased participation has led to a change in market dynamics, leading to an increased demand for athleisure products.

The availability of sports apparel with enhanced properties such as moisture management, temperature control, and other performance-boosting characteristics that prevent discomfort and potential injury, has captured the interest of consumers, who have been observed to be willing to pay more for such additional benefits. Hence, these enhanced features have propelled consumer habits to wear athletic apparels during their leisure period.

While the abrupt reduction of consumption had to face a global effect, certain categories (leisurewear) and channels (e-commerce, modern grocery retailers, etc) are set to benefit from a growing number of hours at home and a reduction of available channels to shop from.

However, overall state of lockdown and significant share of potential consumers were forced to sit at home owing to closed leisure places and work-from-home scenarios, leaving lesser instances to go out, overall athleisure market faced a decent drop in the sales during the first half of 2020. However, as the situation improved, the market gradually recovered at an increasing rate.

Key Market Trends



Flourishing Demand For Sports Apparel Driving Athleisure



As the consumer lifestyle has been evolving especially across the developing nations, owing to rising disposable income levels and following up with the trends of sporty fashionable looks, the athleisure market is set to grow. The rising participation of working women in domestic sports and fitness activities also is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The rising crossover between sports and fashion, which had led to an increased presence of fashionable apparel, is further expected to fuel the interest of women. Moreover, the adoption of the luxury lifestyle among consumers has influenced the purchasing power to opt for luxury wears among millennials. The increasing fashion trends, coupled with the evolving retail landscape across brands, have been the key factor for the booming athleisure market.



North America and Europe Hold Significant Share



One of the latest trends in the region is a combination of casual and athletic designs for the development of athleisure apparel, which is poised to provide a significant push to the growth of the market. The rising awareness about adopting healthy lifestyles, which encourages customers to buy and indulge in fitness/strength activities, is anticipated to contribute to the demand for various apparel in North America and Europe regions, during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing appetite for foreign brands, and rising disposable income, coupled with the desire to lead improved lifestyles are expected to positively impact the demand for sports apparel in the Asia-Pacific region, which happens to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Major market players are focusing on developing a diversified product portfolio, which is intensifying the competition in the market studied. The most active companies in the market studied include key players, such as Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Under Armour, The Columbia Sports Company, and New Balance. These companies have been taking significant measures to increase their market penetration, across the world, with the establishment of new bases and setting up more production plants, along with their associated R&D.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Clothing

5.1.2 Footwear

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Men

5.2.2 Women

5.2.3 Kids

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Offline Stores

5.3.2 Online Stores

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nike, Inc.

6.4.2 Adidas AG

6.4.3 Under Armour, Inc.

6.4.4 New Balance

6.4.5 Artemis S.A

6.4.6 ASICS

6.4.7 Columbia Sportswear Company

6.4.8 VF Corporation

6.4.9 Lululemon Athletica



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8es69

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900