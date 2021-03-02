Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Messaging Security Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The messaging security market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The increase in concern of the security threats on of the information to send over via messaging methods will drive the messaging security market in the forecast period.
The rapid increase in messaging security incidents and government regulations to provide better solutions is driving the messaging security market. According to a recent survey by Data connectors conducted in 2018, the occurrence of cybersecurity breaches indicated that about 43% of businesses had fallen victim to cybersecurity breaches in the last year, globally.
Due to advance security threats, there is a rise in demand for security solutions from instant messaging providers that will drive the market in the forecast period.
However, the high cost of advanced messaging security solutions might hinder a market a bit. Hence, companies are vigorously spending on R&D to find a cheaper solution for the messaging security solution for easy integration of in various industries.
Key Market Trends
Applications in BFSI to Hold the Largest Market Share
Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth in the Market
Competitive Landscape
The market is fragmented due to the presence of the major companies in the market, like Tata Communications, Macafee, Cisco, Microsoft, and others. Since hackers are continuously trying to penetrate the messaging software security, the companies are spending heavily on updating the firmware and firewall software to prevent users from unnecessary attacks and spams. Some of the recent trends are as follows:
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Protecting the Confidential Information from Malware Threats
4.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Cloud-Based and Virtual Appliance-Based Solutions
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost for Advanced Messaging Security Solutions
4.4.2 Increasing Complexity of Network Infrastructure
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Type
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-Premise
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Email
5.2.2 SMS
5.3 By End-user Industries
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Government
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Media & Entertainment
5.3.5 Retail & E-commerce
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Education
5.3.8 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Mcafee, LLC
6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.3 Barracuda Networks, Inc.
6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.5 Trend Micro Incorporated
6.1.6 TATA Communications
6.1.7 Mimecast Limited
6.1.8 Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
6.1.9 Sophos Ltd.
6.1.10 Proofpoint, Inc.
6.1.11 Forcepoint Software company
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
