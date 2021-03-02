New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Package Testing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028463/?utm_source=GNW

The products are transported by road, sea, and air, due to which they are subject to several external parameters that could damage their overall quality. As a result, several companies tend to test their packaging before using them on their products.



- Over the past few decades, there has been a significant change in edible product packaging, with a higher focus on enhancing the shelf life and reducing costs associated with damaged goods. Also, there is a growth in the demand for perfumery, cosmetics, and pharmacy products in the region. These factors have increased the emphasis on proper testing of packaging materials. According to the Office for National Statistics UK, the index number for the sales for cosmetic and toilet articles was 1,513.2 in 2018 and 1,261.9 till September 2019.

- Advanced packaging methods, such as intelligent packaging, active, smart packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging, are replacing traditional methods. This phenomenon has driven the need for effectively testing the packaged goods.

- The rising awareness about eco-friendly packaging, such as paper-based packaging solutions, has further driven the demand for package testing to ensure that the package’s integrity is not compromised.

- Recycling is a primary concern for packaging companies, as they strive to reduce their carbon footprint and help the environment by reducing emissions. Such packages need more rigorous tests, as product integrity cannot be compromised even when packed in recycled materials. According to the European Environment Agency, in 2016, 67% of the packaging waste generated in the EU-28 and Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway was recycled.

- Due to the global pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, food & beverage packaging and other packaging companies are developing response actions and effective plans to help mitigate their risk and prepare to deal with the coronavirus’s effects. These plans include establishing an interdisciplinary crisis response team of personnel from all aspects of the business to identify, assess, and manage the risk presented.



Key Market Trends

Glass usage in packaging is driving the growth of the package testing market



- The capital-intensive container glass sector is a major contributor in the European packaging sector. Annually, this industry invests up to EUR 610 million in innovation and to maintain a network of 162 plants across the region. According to FEVE, in the last 15 years, the EU consumption of products packed in glass has grown by about 39% and glass recycling has increased by 139%. This further underlines the importance of the development of a pan-European glass package testing ecosystem.

- A harmonized legislation is extremely critical for fillers or importers of food products, to demonstrate that their glass containers are suitable for food contact. According to a FEVE report, some member states have already developed or intend to develop specific legislation requirements that cover the use of glass as a food contact material. The introduction of a legislation will further streamline the glass package testing industry.

- Apart from food, the beverage packaging industry is also undergoing major changes that are expected to drive glass packaged testing in the region. Coca-Cola recently shifted from PET bottles, back to glass bottles, and therefore, it requires a significant volume of glass bottles. The company has invested around EUR 50 million in two, new glass production lines in Mannheim and Lüneburg, which are expected to start operating soon.

- Additionally, as a material, glass is 100% recyclable. It is Europe’s most recycled food and beverage packaging material, with collection rates at 76%. Every 8 out of 10 Europeans (76%) recognize that glass is the most environmentally-friendly packaging material.

- The French industry for glass bottle and container use is led by luxury perfumes, personal care products, and cognac. These end-user industries have been continually introducing practices that promote sustained use of glass containers in packaging. The rise of the perfume sub-contracting industry is expected to drive the package testing of glass bottles.

- According to a recent survey conducted by the BBC, dairy firms, across the United Kingdom, have been experiencing a surge in demand for glass bottles, for milk, from the beginning of 2018. Among the 17 firms contacted, out of 20, stated a rise in the sales of glass milk bottles to homes and businesses, amid increasing concerns over waste from the use of plastic.



United Kingdom occupies a majority of share in Europe Package Testing Market.



- United Kingdom witnesses rising developments in areas such as digital watermarking in packaging to raise the prospect of making invisible methods of connectivity cheaper. Also, the increasing consumption of soft drinks, spirits, wine, and beer in the region is also contributing to the growth of beverage packaging, which is one of the drivers to the package testing market in Europe. For instance, According to the Office for National Statistics (UK), consumer spending on alcoholic beverages increased to GBP 21,097 million in 2018 from GBP 19,799 million in 2017.

- Premium brands have always used luxury packaging for their products, but other innovative solutions from companies, like Charapak in the UK, include reversible and returnable packaging. With reversible packaging, the inside of the box features a gift-wrap like print pattern, while the outside is a normal carton. Because of this, the demand for customized cartons has been high from this segment, which improved the demand for package testing.

- The growing adoption of packaging in the region, due to the expanding e-commerce industry, is also driving the package testing demand in the United Kingdom region. Also, people in the area are willing to spend more on items if they have had some role in customizing them, with one in five willing to pay an additional 20% for personalization privileges.

- The changes in the European package testing market in the region for the last few years has been the case due to more retail companies that have opened many more product lines. The retailers have appreciated more efficient distribution and logistics due to broader vertical integration.



Competitive Landscape

The European package testing market has a wide portfolio of customers from the local and international market. This factor leads to high competition among the vendors. Vendors often choose to retain their clients or make new clients by competitive pricing strategies. As most of the packaging material is sourced from imports, there is a high competition among the suppliers to capture a limited number of players in the market. This factor is intensifying the competitive rivalry among the local and foreign manufacturers.



Some of the key players in the market include Glass Technology Services, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, among others. Some of the key recent developments in the market include:

- September 2020 - Eurofins acquired SunDream Group, which is one of the largest players in the environment testing market in Taiwan. SunDream’s technical capabilities will provide Eurofins with a broad portfolio offering of accredited testing methods in the market.

- September 2020 - Intertek partnered with Roquette to announce the launch of a shared Audit Program dedicated to the Food Industry. The program allows multiple food companies to evaluate the same supplier simultaneously through a single third-party audit while maintaining the same level of quality and safety.



