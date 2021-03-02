New York, NY, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Electric Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Car), By Propulsion Type [Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)], By Components (Electric Motor, Battery Cells & Packs, Infotainment, and On-Board Charge), By Charging Station Type (Super Charging and Normal Charging), By Vehicle Class (Luxury and Mid-Priced), By Power Output (250 KW and Above, 100-250 KW, and Less than 100 KW), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Electric Vehicles Market was estimated at USD 140 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 700 Billion by 2026. The global Electric Vehicles Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% from 2019 to 2026”.

The global electric vehicles (EVs) market is witnessing substantial growth in the coming years owing to the swiftly escalating year-on-year adoption rate of electric vehicles across the globe; favorable policies, incentives, and subsidies introduced by several state governments; along with the quick establishment of infrastructure supporting EVs. Some European countries, China, and the U.S. led the global electric vehicle market in terms of sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Apart from this, the launch of turbo-chargers and wireless charging setups for electric vehicles is positively impacting the industry growth during the study timeframe.

The extensive demand for mid-priced vehicles is likely to flourish the EV segment at splendid CAGR

The EV market is swiftly expanding with time and in the next few decades, the electric vehicle segment will overwhelm the gasoline vehicles segment. To improve the EV adoption rate, the industrial players are dedicated to developing highly efficient & durable batteries at affordable prices. The automakers are trying to implement a comfortable driving experience for the mid-priced EV segment rather than offering premium features like instrument clusters and infotainment. China EV market leads in terms of demand & sales of mid-priced electric vehicle segment. Some of the globally renowned automakers are offering electric vehicles at affordable prices compared to other industries.

Top Market Players:

Mitsubishi

BAIC

Toyota

General Motors

Daimler

Tesla

Ford

Changan

BMW

Hyundai

JMCG

Volkswagen

JAC

Yutong

SAIC

Renault-Nissan

BYD

Zotye

Geely

Chery

Under vehicle type segment, the “commercial vehicle” is projected to grow splendidly during the projected period

The commercial vehicle category, which primarily includes electric buses, is anticipated to spur at a remarkable CAGR, as the electric buses are being adopted at an increased rate in Asian countries, particularly India & China. Moreover, several regions are focused on substituting their existing gasoline-based vehicle fleet with electric buses.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global electric vehicles sector. Key strategic developments in the global electric vehicles market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global electric vehicles market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global electric vehicles market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global electric vehicles industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different vehicle types, propulsion types, components, charging station types, vehicle classes, power outputs, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the global electric vehicles industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the global electric vehicles industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The global electric vehicles market is segmented based on the vehicle type, propulsion type, component, charging station type, vehicle class, power output, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the global industry is segmented into two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. Propulsion type-wise, the market is divided into the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). By component, the global market is bifurcated into the electric motor, battery cells & packs, infotainment, and onboard charge. On the basis of charging station type, the industry is classified into supercharging and normal charging. By vehicle class, the industry is segmented into luxury and mid-priced. By Power Output, the global EV market is segmented into 250 KW and above, 100-250 KW, and less than 100 KW.

Browse the full “Electric Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Car), By Propulsion Type [Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)], By Components (Electric Motor, Battery Cells & Packs, Infotainment, and On-Board Charge), By Charging Station Type (Super Charging and Normal Charging), By Vehicle Class (Luxury and Mid-Priced), By Power Output (250 KW and Above, 100-250 KW, and Less than 100 KW), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-vehicles-market-by-vehicle-type-two-677

This report segments the global electric vehicles market as follows:

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Vehicle Type Segmentation Analysis

Two-wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Electric Motor

Battery Cells & Packs

Infotainment

On-Board Charge

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Charging Station Segmentation Analysis

Supercharging

Normal charging

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Vehicle Class Segmentation Analysis

Luxury

Mid-Priced

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Power Output Segmentation Analysis

250 KW and above

100-250 KW

Less than 100 KW

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

