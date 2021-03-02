Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Monk Fruit Sweetener Market - Size, Share, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents growth projections in the Monk Fruit Sweetener Market between 2021 and 2027 for companies operating across different types, applications, and end-user verticals.



This report provides comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of the Monk Fruit Sweetener Market at a global, regional and key country level, split by different sub-segments of the industry.



Monk Fruit Sweetener Market is quickly reaching its pre-COVID levels and a healthy growth rate is expected over the forecast period driven by the V-shaped recovery in most of the developing nations.



Key strategies of companies operating in Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Industry are identified as showcasing their contactless manufacturing and delivery methods, highlighting USP statements, focus on product packaging, and increased the presence of products on online platforms.



The food industry is set to experience a few changes in 2021 due to the increased consciousness of consumers in selecting food. This inclination towards sustainable, regenerative, plant-based food and demand for foods and beverages with immunity-boosting ingredients is driving the demand for these products and their constituents. Do It Yourself (DIY) trend has seen huge momentum during Corona times and is expected to continue in 2021.



Considering the rapidly changing market landscape, companies are changing their perspectives on expanding beyond traditional markets. In addition to focusing on widening applications, introducing new product portfolios, most food and beverage companies are planning to capture domestic and international markets.



Fast pace recovery of developing economies leading to increased disposable income will support the Monk Fruit Sweetener Market demand between 2021 and 2027.



Lockdowns across the globe in 2020 and continuing restrictions in 2021 disrupted the supply chain posing challenges for manufactures in the Monk Fruit Sweetener Market. Intense competition, pricing issues, and shifting consumer preferences will continue to put pressure on vendors' profit margins.



Short-term and long-term trends affecting the market landscape are included in the research. Further, market drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities are also provided in the report.



The Monk Fruit Sweetener report computes the 2020 market value in revenue terms based on the average Monk Fruit Sweetener prices and sales/revenue models of key companies operating in the Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Industry. The study forecasts the market size to 2027 for different types of Monk Fruit Sweetener and provides respective market share and growth rates.



The study discusses technological innovations and the potential shift in demand among various products in the Monk Fruit Sweetener Market, over the forecast period. The leading five companies in the Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Industry together with their products, key strategies, and comparisons are provided.



The Monk Fruit Sweetener Market size, share, and outlook across different types and applications are provided at geographic levels of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, South and Central America. Further, country-level Monk Fruit Sweetener Market value is also provided.

Scope of the Report

Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Industry size, 2020-2027

Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's Five forces analysis

Types of Monk Fruit Sweetener, 2020-2027

Monk Fruit Sweetener applications and end-user verticals market size, 2020-2027

Monk Fruit Sweetener Market size across countries, 2020-2027

5 leading companies in the industry - overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Latest Trends, Drivers and Challenges, 2020 -2027

2.1 Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Overview

2.2 Post COVID Strategies of Leading Monk Fruit Sweetener Companies

2.3 Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Insights, 2021-2027

2.3.1 Leading Monk Fruit Sweetener types, 2021-2027

2.3.2 Leading Monk Fruit Sweetener End-User industries, 2021-2027

2.3.3 Fast-Growing countries for Monk Fruit Sweetener sales, 2021-2027

2.4 Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Drivers and Restraints

2.4.1 Monk Fruit Sweetener Demand Drivers to 2027

2.4.2 Monk Fruit Sweetener Challenges to 2027

2.5 Monk Fruit Sweetener Market-Five Forces Analysis

2.5.1 Monk Fruit Sweetener Industry Attractiveness Index, 2020

2.5.2 Threat of New Entrants

2.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.5.6 Threat of Substitutes



3. Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2027

3.1 Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Overview, 2020

3.2 Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

3.3 Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

3.4 Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

3.5 Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Region, 2021-2027



4. Asia Pacific Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

4.1 Asia Pacific Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Overview, 2020

4.2 Asia Pacific Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

4.3 Asia Pacific Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

4.4 Asia Pacific Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

4.5 Asia Pacific Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

4.6 Key Companies in Asia Pacific Monk Fruit Sweetener Market



5. Europe Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2027

5.1 Europe Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Overview, 2020

5.2 Europe Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

5.3 Europe Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

5.4 Europe Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

5.5 Europe Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

5.6 Key Companies in Europe Monk Fruit Sweetener Market



6. North America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

6.1 North America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Overview, 2020

6.2 North America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 North America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

6.4 North America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

6.5 North America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

6.6 Key Companies in North America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market



7. South and Central America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

7.1 South and Central America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Overview, 2020

7.2 South and Central America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

7.3 South and Central America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

7.4 South and Central America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

7.5 South and Central America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

7.6 Key Companies in South and Central America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market



8. Middle East Africa Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

8.1 Middle East Africa Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Overview, 2020

8.2 Middle East and Africa Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

8.3 Middle East Africa Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

8.4 Middle East Africa Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

8.5 Middle East Africa Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

8.6 Key Companies in Middle East Africa Monk Fruit Sweetener Market



9. Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Structure

9.1 Key Players

9.2 Monk Fruit Sweetener Companies - Key Strategies and Financial Analysis

9.2.1 Snapshot

9.2.2 Business Description

9.2.3 Products and Services

9.2.4 Financial Analysis



10. Monk Fruit Sweetener Industry Recent Developments



11 Appendix

11.1 Publisher Expertise

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Annual Subscription Plans

11.4 Contact Information



