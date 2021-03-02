BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the final closing of Hamilton Lane Strategic Opportunities Fund VI (“the Fund”). The Fund represents nearly $900 million in commitments from a wide range of global LPs.

The Fund is focused on making credit-oriented investments striving for consistent cash yield, shorter duration and attractive risk-adjusted returns. Consistent with previous vintage vehicles, the Fund is comprised of a diverse set of institutions, including returning as well as new investors from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North and South America.

Drew Schardt, Head of Direct Credit at Hamilton Lane, commented: “The private credit landscape continues to evolve, marked by growing LP interest driven generally by the opportunity for risk mitigation, yield and return characteristics offered within the context of a broader private markets portfolio.”

“This latest close is a continuation of our proven strategy and platform, and of our ability to bring to bear more than two decades of experience, differentiated deal flow and strong relationships to consistently access unique private credit-oriented opportunities on a global level,” he said.

Jackie Rantanen, Head of Product Management at Hamilton Lane, said: “We’re thankful to our strong global client base for supporting what is our sixth successful fundraise for the Strategic Opportunities Series. We intentionally structure this Series as a unique and appealing solution for investors seeking a high level of flexibility and optionality, while benefiting from Hamilton Lane’s extensive global platform and opportunity set.”

Hamilton Lane has long been an active investor in targeted strategies, including credit-oriented direct investments and co-investments. While this vehicle represents the sixth of its kind, it is an extension of Hamilton Lane’s broader credit platform, which the firm has been building for over 20 years and which represents more than $40 billion in assets under management and supervision as of September 30, 2020.

About Hamilton Lane

