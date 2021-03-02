TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatik , an autonomous technology company deploying autonomous vehicles for B2B middle mile logistics, was awarded $997,706 in support through Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network’s ( AVIN ) R&D Partnership Fund, along with $8,000,000 in industry contribution, to winterize its autonomous driving technology. To support the work of this project, Gatik has also made use of AVIN’s regional sites across the province to access R&D resources, tools and equipment as well as leveraged AVIN to bring on-board highly skilled Ontario talent.



Since establishing a presence in Toronto in 2019, Gatik has led the way in autonomous middle mile delivery in Canada. The company’s fleet of light and medium duty trucks transports goods on behalf of Fortune 500 retailers, enhancing operational capacity, reducing costs and keeping delivery times short. The Ontario government is helping Gatik winterize its proprietary autonomous driving technology, and accelerate R&D efforts to test, measure and demonstrate the operational efficiencies generated by autonomous delivery adoption.

The funding and access to R&D resources is accelerating the development and commercialization of Gatik’s autonomous driving technology for deployment in Ontario’s cold weather conditions, at a time when autonomous, contactless delivery of essential items is more important than ever to Canadians.

“Our solution provides customers with reliable capacity, control over service levels, and a sustainable and cost-effective way to scale hub-and-spoke operations,” said Gatik’s CEO and Co-Founder Gautam Narang. “Over 30% of global commercial vehicle operations take place in winter conditions, and we want to serve this market. The operational experience and data gathered in Ontario gives us a strong understanding of how inclement weather affects our vehicles' movements and gives us a competitive edge in the B2B short-haul logistics market across North America.”

“Gatik’s pioneering technology demonstrates the enormous potential of next generation vehicle technology in assisting businesses to manage their supply chains efficiently and safely, in all weather conditions,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We’re delighted that our Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN) is spurring the growth of leading-edge auto-tech companies here in Ontario while strengthening our innovation ecosystem and helping our economy rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Connected and automated vehicle technologies have the potential to transform how goods are delivered in Ontario,” said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister of Transportation. “Through the Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN), Ontario is pleased to support locally-based businesses like Gatik that are creating jobs while developing innovative transportation solutions for delivering goods in all weather conditions.”

Having recently moved into a world-class, 12,000 square foot research facility in the west-end of Toronto, Gatik has laid down firm roots in Ontario’s tech ecosystem. Over the past 12 months its team size has doubled and the company expects staff numbers to double again this year. Gatik’s partnership with AVIN is helping the company attract and retain Ontario’s finest engineering talent and create significant long-term economic opportunities in the province.

“Ontario’s safe, well-structured and progressive regulatory environment is helping to ensure that the province continues to lead the way in autonomous vehicle operations in Canada,” said Richard Steiner, Gatik’s Head of Policy and Communications. “This, coupled with support from AVIN, will enable the economic impacts of Gatik’s presence in Ontario to be realized long-term.”

About Gatik

Gatik was founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry and has established offices in Toronto and Palo Alto. The company’s mission is to deliver goods safely and efficiently using autonomous vehicles. With its fleet of 11ft-26ft Box Trucks, Gatik is leading the way in autonomous middle mile delivery. The company focuses on short-haul, business to business (B2B) logistics for the retail industry, enabling its customers to optimize their hub-and-spoke supply chain operations, enhance inventory pooling across multiple locations, reduce labour costs and meet an unprecedented demand for contactless delivery.

About AVIN:

The Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN) is a Government of Ontario program, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario’s position as a North American leader in transportation technology and infrastructure systems. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, AVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-based CAV companies.

