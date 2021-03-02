TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of THC soft chews under its edibles brand Bogart’s Kitchen. They represent Aleafia Health’s premiere cannabis edible product and the first launch under the Bogart’s Kitchen banner. They have commenced shipping to the adult-use market and are available to patients of the Company's medical cannabis subsidiary Emblem.



The soft chews are a key pillar in a much broader and ongoing product portfolio expansion, with recent launches including vape cartridges, sublingual strips, exclusive dried flower cultivars, and high-potency CBD oil.

“Bogart’s Kitchen is a highly differentiated brand tailored exclusively to edibles consumers, and its first product, soft chews, is the largest edibles category in Canada,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “We look forward to additional product launches under the Bogart’s Kitchen banner, including some new innovative formats not yet available in the Canadian market.”

Conceived in the kitchens of Aleafia Health’s product innovation centre in Paris, Ont., the soft chews are the product of extensive R&D and culinary artistry. The initial launch features two SKUs, each with a unique flavour profile selected to satisfy Canadian consumers' taste preferences, as well as complement each SKU’s terpene profiles. They feature all natural flavours and colouring, are pectin-based, and contain no gelatin.

Strawberry Lemonade : Featuring limonene which is prevalent in both citrus fruits and commonly found in sativa strains, Strawberry Lemonade Soft Chews contain two discrete chews per package, each with five milligrams of THC.

: Featuring limonene which is prevalent in both citrus fruits and commonly found in sativa strains, Strawberry Lemonade Soft Chews contain two discrete chews per package, each with five milligrams of THC. Peach Mango: Featuring myrcene which is prevalent in both mangoes and indica strains, Peach Mango Soft Chews contain two discrete units per package, each with five milligrams of THC.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

