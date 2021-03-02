LONDON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, announced today that Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the following virtual investor conferences in March:



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9, 2021, available on-demand beginning at 7.00 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET

The Company presentations from both conferences will be available on the investor relations section of the Freeline website at Freeline.life. Senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at these conferences.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. We use our proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient’s bloodstream. Freeline’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

