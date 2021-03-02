Partnership Expected to Expand VenuTrax Data Monetization capabilities for Green Zebra Smart Labs Division

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced a strategic partnership with Internet Soft, a software development company that provides cutting-edge engineering solutions. With Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients such as Walmart, Disney, and the NFL, to name a few, Internet Soft will help expand the development of VenuTrax for GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Labs division. VenuTrax will be a state-of-the-art logic management solution cloud (SaaS) platform intended to provide venues the ability to directly communicate with customers using 5G & Wi-Fi 6, as well as offer business intelligence such as data analytics and artificial intelligence for monetization purposes.

“Internet Soft is looking forward to partnering with GZ6G Technologies and to innovate the 5G & Wi-Fi 6 Industry,” said Rohan Patange, CEO of Internet Soft. “The future is wireless communication, and the most important aspect is data and having the business intelligence in order to monetize that data. There isn’t a company in the market right now that effectively captures data for monetization purposes. This partnership will change that.”

Internet Soft will work in conjunction with Green Zebra Smart Labs on software support and API integration, helping develop, execute and ensure success for our client base. Together, they will work with cities, stadiums, airports, universities, and large venue partners to create long-term wireless security networks, user engagement communication solutions, and effective sponsor monetization plans.

“It was an easy decision to partner with Internet Soft as Rohan and I already have a strong relationship as a result of prior project work together. I trust his expertise, leadership, development capabilities, and engineering resources,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Internet Soft has a clear understanding of artificial intelligence and collecting data to draw from the past and present in order to give more insight into future growth capabilities. They’ll help us revolutionize the 5G & Wi-Fi 6 industry and help us scale up our workforce and technologies to meet demand.”

GZ6G Technologies, with the help of Internet Soft, is set to launch Green Zebra Smart Labs’ VenuTrax technology in late 2021 to stadiums, universities, and cities projects. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of three divisions, Green Zebra Networks: providing Wireless IT networking, wireless hardware, and software services. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software application Development and API integrated application services for commercial, industrial, and user engagement technology, as well as monetization and data analytics. Green Zebra Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

About Internet Soft:

Internet Soft is a digital transformation consultancy and software development company that provides cutting edge engineering solutions. With over 15 years in Information Technology, we have built up expertise in CRM, ERP, Ecommerce, Data Analytics, Information Security, FinTech, and other areas and conquered such innovative fields as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Big Data, Internet of Things, Augmented and Virtual Reality. Internet Soft has successfully helped Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients solve complex issues that always emerge during their digital evolution journey and has worked with brands such as the NFL, Red Bull, Disney, Schneider Electric and many other companies. For more information, visit www.internetsoft.com

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.