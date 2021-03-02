MESA, Ariz., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda® (OTCMKTS:IVDA), worldwide provider of IvedaAI ™ intelligent video search technology, IoT (Internet of Things) platform with smart devices and the Sentir® cloud-based video surveillance platform, today announced it has made it on the list of the top 25 industry players in the video surveillance and storage market based on 2021-2027 market analysis from A2Z Market Research.



According to KSU | The Sentinel Newspaper, “Video Surveillance & Storage Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is the major reason for the expansion of this market.”

MarketsandMarkets™ forecasts the global Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) market size to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020–2025. Major growth factors for the market include the adoption of IP cameras and demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places.

Based on the 2021-2027 Market Analysis research from A2Z Market Research, the top industry players in the video surveillance and storage market are:

Pelco, Inc.

Seagate Technology LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nexsan Corporation

Arxys Software Orchestrated Storage

Buffalo Technology

Johnson Controls

Quantum Corporation

Eyecast Inc.

Iveda Solutions Inc.

EMC Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Pacific Controls

Rasilient Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric (Pelco)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Dell

Mindtree Limited

Veracity Inc.

Avigilon Corporation, Dell Inc.

Promise Technology Inc.

“This achievement of making it on the hefty list of video surveillance and storage market leaders including Honeywell , HP , Cisco , Western Digital , Pelco , is the direct result of our management’s dedication during the past few years to invest more time and resources to fine tune and finalize all facets of our digital transformation product offerings. Today Iveda is sturdily determined with its reboot efforts in its state-of-the art technology suite to enter numerous essential industry applications including airports, construction, retail shopping, situational awareness, smart city, school, traffic management and others, garnering new channel partners in both international and U.S. domestic markets,” stated David Ly, Iveda CEO.

Iveda’s solutions are seeing tremendous growing demand around the world due to its competitive advantage in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies adaptable to legacy and non-AI analytic products. Powered with avant-garde IvedaAI platform, customers with legacy video surveillance products can save time and manpower with smart object detection and fast searching (in seconds). Iveda’s utilization of deep learning technologies minimize both false positives and false negatives by detecting objects far more accurately (over 95%) based upon all search types which is the key competitive factor of Iveda’s AI technologies.

“As we join the top industry players with cost-effective solutions, Iveda is fueled with its superior AI product suite that outperforms other industry players. This suite includes advanced, unmatched capabilities in smoke and fire detection as well as weapon detection; Iveda is now very well positioned to become much more competitive in obtaining larger-scaled federal contracts with much longer durations,” said Ly.

“In alignment with our new corporate roadmap as one of the top industry leaders in our field, Iveda is planning to execute on its total reboot strategy toward capital markets. This will soon culminate in Iveda’s return to full reporting status, as it strives to realize promising new revenue streams in our recently expanded sales pipelines and continues on its steady path to profitability,” added Ly.

About Iveda

Iveda® ( OTCMKTS:IVDA ) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda® utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda® is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.” For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com. To follow Iveda® on social media, please visit:

