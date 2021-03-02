SALT LAKE CITY, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced a new strategic precision oncology collaboration with Intermountain Precision Genomics, a service of Intermountain Healthcare. This collaboration creates a comprehensive germline genetic testing and somatic tumor offering that combines Myriad’s advanced hereditary cancer and companion diagnostic tests with Intermountain Precision Genomics’ world-class laboratory services, utilizing the TheraMap® test—powered by the TruSight™ Oncology 500 (TSO 500) next-generation sequencing test from Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).



TSO 500 is rapidly becoming a standard in oncology. Through the offering, oncologists will obtain a complete genetic analysis in one, easy-to-interpret report, enabling them to leverage the benefits of comprehensive genomic profiling.

“As cancer treatment continues to evolve, most oncologists seek both germline and somatic tumor testing results to best guide treatment decisions. Advancing precision oncology requires strong collaboration between forward-looking organizations across the healthcare ecosystem. This alliance with Intermountain Precision Genomics is an example of our drive to improve health outcomes for patients with cancer and expand innovative treatment options for the healthcare providers who care for them,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “We are successfully merging the power of companion diagnostics, next-generation tumor sequencing, and world-class testing services to help raise the global standard of care in precision oncology.”

“As a physician, I’m excited to make this comprehensive offering available to more patients,” said Lincoln Nadauld, MD, PhD, oncologist and vice president and chief of precision health and academics at Intermountain Healthcare. “This partnership allows us to make a tremendous impact by providing the best that precision cancer care has to offer.”

Strategic Partnership with Intermountain Precision Genomics

Intermountain Precision Genomics is a nationally recognized program focused on building partnerships to accelerate the field even further. The new, comprehensive offering – set to be available in the second half of 2021 – will utilize germline genetic testing with the Myriad myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, and somatic tumor profiling with Myriad myChoice® CDx. Intermountain Precision Genomics will perform tumor profiling and tissue analysis using its TheraMap® test that is powered by Illumina’s TSO 500 assay.

Myriad myChoice CDx is widely supported by private insurance payers. Both myChoice CDx and TheraMap are covered by Medicare.

About TheraMap®

TheraMap: Solid Tumor is a hybrid capture DNA- and RNA-based test that detects SNV, INDELs, Copy Number Variants (CNV), and fusions in solid tumors. TheraMap is validated for all solid tumor types and includes sequencing over 500 genes identified as relevant to cancer treatment, relevant gene fusion events, including NTRK fusions, as well as the important microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) biomarkers. TheraMap® is powered by Illumina’s TSO 500 assay.

About Myriad myRisk® Hereditary Cancer

The Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses an extensive number of sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms to evaluate 35 clinically significant genes associated with eight hereditary cancer sites including: breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate and gastric cancers and melanoma. For more information, visit https://myriadmyrisk.com/.

About myChoice® CDx

Myriad myChoice is the most comprehensive HRD test, enabling physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The myChoice test includes tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies (loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance, and large-scale state transitions). For more information, visit https://myriad-oncology.com/mychoice-cdx/.

About Intermountain Precision Genomics

Intermountain Precision Genomics is transforming healthcare by targeting treatment to deliver the highest quality care at some of the lowest costs in the nation, all while helping people live the healthiest lives possible. Intermountain Precision Genomics is a service of Intermountain Healthcare, a widely recognized leader in clinical quality improvement and efficient healthcare delivery. For more information about Intermountain Precision Genomics, please visit precisiongenomics.org.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

