LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adnant (“Adnant” or the “Company”) announced today that Susan Grayson Stone has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. Adnant is a premium accounting and consulting firm widely recognized for its services to the cannabis industry and expertise in taking cannabis companies public.



The addition of Susan to Adnant’s executive team is driven by the company's growth in 2020 and desire for a more advanced business strategy. In this c-suite position, Susan will be responsible for helping guide the Company’s operations and marketing strategy and corporate communications.

Sabas D. Carrillo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adnant, said, “We were growing excruciatingly quick and couldn’t hire fast enough. We were so focused on meeting our client’s needs, it was only a matter of time before we im,hout losing our cherished culture. In the six months following our work with Susan, we’ve doubled in size and much of it was possible because of her help. Susan is forever part of our team.”

Susan is an industry veteran with experience leading marketing, customer experience and organizational development across multiple industries and disciplines. Before joining Adnant in this new role, she spent the bulk of her career working in various executive positions with Intuit. She has also served as an independent advisor to numerous startups. In 2019, she began her own consulting firm where she helps companies strengthen business performance through executive development and address operational and organizational issues, among other goals.

Adnant is a Los Angeles-based firm focused on turning highly complex obstacles into opportunities, helping companies connect meaningfully with investors, and ensuring CSE/SEC filings have a life beyond fulfilling regulatory requirements. They are experts in the cannabis space in particular.

