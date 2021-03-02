Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Embedded Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-Mount Server), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Installation (New Installation, Upgradation), Application, Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military embedded systems market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025.
Various improvements in integrated circuits and processor technologies have led to a decline in the overall hardware costs associated with embedded systems. Adoption of modern blade servers is growing, especially in network-centric military applications. Military electronic equipment has undergone tremendous advancements during the past few years. Some of the key requirements in electronic devices and systems used for military applications include high reliability, efficiency, and compact size. Due to these requirements, market players put enormous efforts into developing technologically advanced embedded systems.
Rack-mount server segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the military embedded systems market in 2020.
Based on server architecture, the rack-mount server segment of the military embedded systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing demand in naval weapon systems and commend command and control centers to drive the market for rack-mount server. Rugged rackmount server is highly used in naval, airborne and ground-based applications. In 2019, Mercury Systems included over 50 Models to its rugged server product line. Enhanced Reliability: EnterpriseSeries servers see a wide range of military-grade specifications, including MIL-STD 810G, 461F (EMI/RFI), 901D (shock), 167-1 (vibration), 1474-D (airborne noise), and 740-2 (structural borne noise).
New installation type segment is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020.
Based on the Installation Type, the new installation segment of the market is expected to lead the market, and the trend is likely to continue until 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the growing defense budget allocations for new installation of advanced military embedded systems. countries like the US and the UK are allocating defense budgets for the new installation of advanced military embedded systems, which are anticipated to drive this segment globally.
Intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) application segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.
Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) segment of the military embedded systems market is expected to lead the market, and the trend is likely to continue until 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing procurement of advanced and high-tech surveillance & monitoring systems. The ISR systems act as a force multiplier by providing advanced situational awareness to armed forces, and this is the biggest attribute useful for military wielding platforms, such as manned aircraft, maritime surveillance aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems. Various armed forces are modernizing ISR and cyber capabilities, thereby enabling the special operations forces with enhanced capabilities and technologies in terms of observation, visualization, and collaboration in tactical, operational, and strategic warfighting situations.
North America is estimated to account for the major share of the military embedded systems market in 2020.
The North America region is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020 due to increased investments in defense equipment and warfare capabilities, and the implementation of network-centric infrastructure. The major countries under this region are the US and Canada, with the US leading the military embedded systems industry in North America. The US is a technologically superior country with a huge potential for investment in military electronics. Major players such as Mercury Systems, Inc. (US) Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and SMART Embedded Computing (US), are engaged in the R&D of blade servers and rack-mount servers, thereby driving the growth of the military embedded systems market in North America.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Military Embedded Systems Market
4.2 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Airborne
4.3 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Space
4.4 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Rack-Mount Server
4.5 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Network Convergence
5.2.1.2 Use of Multicore Processor Technology
5.2.1.3 Emergence of Electronic and Network-Centric Warfare
5.2.1.4 Increased Focus on Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies
5.2.1.5 Rising Demand for New and Advanced Electronic Combat Systems
5.2.1.6 Increasing Use of Ew Systems for Geospatial Intelligence Gathering
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 System Design Certification Requirement for System Upgradation
5.2.2.2 Complexities in Embedded Product Development
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Scope for Software Innovation in Military Computers
5.2.3.2 Development of Ew Systems with Enhanced Capabilities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increased Barriers in Designing Military Embedded Systems
5.2.4.2 Critical Security Procedures in Embedded Devices
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Military Embedded Systems Market
5.4 Ranges and Scenarios
5.5 Military Embedded Systems Market Ecosystem
5.5.1 Prominent Companies
5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.5.3 End-users
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Average Selling Price of Military Embedded System Components & Subcomponents
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Use Case
5.11 Trade Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Multicore Processors
6.2.2 Development of Hpec (High Performance Embedded Computing) for Defense Applications
6.2.3 Modern Military-Grade Electronic Packaging Technology
6.2.4 Availability of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (Cots) Products
6.2.5 Sensor Open Systems Architecture (Sosa)
6.2.6 Small Form Factor in Military Embedded Systems
6.2.7 Use of Advanced Materials in Embedded Systems
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Quantum Computing Technique
6.3.2 Affective Computing Analyses for Military Applications
6.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Military Embedded Systems
6.3.4 Increasing Use of the Internet of Things (IoT)
6.4 Innovations & Patents Registrations
6.5 Tariff Regulatory Landscape Military Embedded Systems
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
7 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Processor
7.2.2 Memory
7.2.3 Converter
7.2.4 Graphical Processing Unit (Gpu)
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Software
8 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Server Architecture
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Blade Server
8.2.1 Advancedtca (Atca)
8.2.1.1 Network Intelligence Applications Are the Major Driver for Atca Segment
8.2.2 Compactpci (Cpci)
8.2.2.1 Demand of Compactpci in the European Space Market.
8.2.3 Open Vpx
8.2.3.1 Need for Upgrading Existing Military Embedded Systems Will Drive this Segment
8.2.3.1.1 Sensor Open Systems Architecture (Sosa)
8.2.3.1.1.1 Hardware Open Systems Technologies (Host)
8.2.3.1.1.2 C4Isr/Ew/Modular Open Suite of Standards (Cmoss)
8.2.4 Vme
8.2.4.1 Increasing Demand in Existing Platform Deployment to Drive the Market for Vme
8.2.5 Microtca
8.2.5.1 Increasing Demand in Combat Land Platform to Drive the Market for Vme
8.3 Rack-Mount Server
8.3.1 Increasing Demand in Naval Weapon Systems and Command and Control Centers to Drive Market for Rack-Mount Server
9 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Land
9.3 Airborne
9.4 Naval
9.5 Space
10 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)
10.2.1 Increased Procurement of Advanced and High-Tech Surveillance & Monitoring Systems to Fuel Growth of the Isr Segment
10.3 Electronic Warfare
10.3.1 Growing Focus on Cognitive Electronic Warfare Technologies
10.4 Command & Control
10.4.1 Investments in C2 Systems to Fuel Growth of the Military Embedded Systems
10.5 Communication & Navigation
10.5.1 Demand for Uninterrupted Military Communication and Navigation Systems
10.6 Weapon & Fire Control
10.6.1 Rising Demand for Precision Weapon Systems and Advancements in Automatic Weapon Systems
10.7 Wearable
10.7.1 Development of New and Advanced Embedded Systems to Enhance the Capabilities of Wearables for Soldiers
10.8 Others
11 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Installation Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 New Installation
11.2.1 Growing Defense Budget Allocations for New Installation of Advanced Military Embedded Systems
11.3 Upgradation
11.3.1 Need for Upgrading Existing Military Embedded Systems
12 Military Embedded Services Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Design
12.2.1 Enhancement and Technology Upgradation of Electronic Hardware Designs
12.2.1.1 Development Consulting
12.2.1.2 Engineering Support
12.2.1.3 Deployment Support
12.3 Test & Certification
12.3.1 Increasing Safeguards to Avoid and Counteract Security Risks Related to Embedded Software
12.3.1.1 Accelerated Life Testing
12.3.1.2 International Standards
12.3.1.3 Product Safety
12.3.1.4 Others
12.4 Deployment
12.4.1 Focus on Enhancement of Product Life Cycle to Fuel Growth of the Deployment Services Segment
12.5 Renewal
12.5.1 Focus on Enhancement, Product Upgradation, and Provision of Software Updates to Customers to Fuel Growth of the Renewal Services Segment
12.6 Seamless Life Cycle Support
12.6.1 Focus on Seamless Service Support to Customers to Fuel Growth of the Seamless Life Cycle Support Segment
13 Regional Analysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 COVID-19 Impact on Military Embedded Systems Market, by Region
13.3 North America
13.4 Europe
13.5 Asia-Pacific
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.7 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.2.1 Star
14.2.2 Emerging Leader
14.2.3 Pervasive
14.2.4 Participant
14.3 Market Share of Key Players, 2019
14.4 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2019
14.5 Competitive Scenario
14.5.1 New Product Launches
14.5.2 Contracts
14.5.3 Partnerships & Agreements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Players
15.2.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
15.2.2 Kontron (S&T Ag)
15.2.3 Mercury Systems, Inc.
15.2.4 Xilinx, Inc.
15.2.5 Concurrent Technologies
15.2.6 Eurotech
15.2.7 General Micro Systems, Inc.
15.2.8 Advantech Co. Ltd.
15.2.9 Thales Group
15.2.10 Smart Embedded Computing
15.2.11 Nxp Semiconductors
15.2.12 Advanced Micro Peripherals
15.2.13 Elma Electronic
15.2.14 Texas Instruments Incorporated
15.2.15 Intel Corporation
15.2.16 Radisys
15.2.17 Crystal Group
15.2.18 Vadatech
15.2.19 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
15.2.20 Avdor Helet
15.2.21 North Atlantic Industries, Inc.
16 Adjacent Market
16.1 Military Computers Market, by Type
16.2 Rugged Computers
16.2.1 Portable Computers
16.2.1.1 Rugged Laptops
16.2.1.2 Rugged Tablets
16.2.1.3 Rugged Notebooks
16.2.1.4 Rugged Handhelds
16.2.2 Wearable Computers
16.2.2.1 Rugged Smart Glasses
16.2.2.2 Wearable Cuffs
16.3 Embedded Computers
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
17.3 Available Customizations
17.4 Related Reports
17.5 Author Details
