Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Embedded Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-Mount Server), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Installation (New Installation, Upgradation), Application, Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military embedded systems market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Various improvements in integrated circuits and processor technologies have led to a decline in the overall hardware costs associated with embedded systems. Adoption of modern blade servers is growing, especially in network-centric military applications. Military electronic equipment has undergone tremendous advancements during the past few years. Some of the key requirements in electronic devices and systems used for military applications include high reliability, efficiency, and compact size. Due to these requirements, market players put enormous efforts into developing technologically advanced embedded systems.

Rack-mount server segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the military embedded systems market in 2020.

Based on server architecture, the rack-mount server segment of the military embedded systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing demand in naval weapon systems and commend command and control centers to drive the market for rack-mount server. Rugged rackmount server is highly used in naval, airborne and ground-based applications. In 2019, Mercury Systems included over 50 Models to its rugged server product line. Enhanced Reliability: EnterpriseSeries servers see a wide range of military-grade specifications, including MIL-STD 810G, 461F (EMI/RFI), 901D (shock), 167-1 (vibration), 1474-D (airborne noise), and 740-2 (structural borne noise).

New installation type segment is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020.

Based on the Installation Type, the new installation segment of the market is expected to lead the market, and the trend is likely to continue until 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the growing defense budget allocations for new installation of advanced military embedded systems. countries like the US and the UK are allocating defense budgets for the new installation of advanced military embedded systems, which are anticipated to drive this segment globally.

Intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) application segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) segment of the military embedded systems market is expected to lead the market, and the trend is likely to continue until 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing procurement of advanced and high-tech surveillance & monitoring systems. The ISR systems act as a force multiplier by providing advanced situational awareness to armed forces, and this is the biggest attribute useful for military wielding platforms, such as manned aircraft, maritime surveillance aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems. Various armed forces are modernizing ISR and cyber capabilities, thereby enabling the special operations forces with enhanced capabilities and technologies in terms of observation, visualization, and collaboration in tactical, operational, and strategic warfighting situations.

North America is estimated to account for the major share of the military embedded systems market in 2020.

The North America region is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020 due to increased investments in defense equipment and warfare capabilities, and the implementation of network-centric infrastructure. The major countries under this region are the US and Canada, with the US leading the military embedded systems industry in North America. The US is a technologically superior country with a huge potential for investment in military electronics. Major players such as Mercury Systems, Inc. (US) Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and SMART Embedded Computing (US), are engaged in the R&D of blade servers and rack-mount servers, thereby driving the growth of the military embedded systems market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Military Embedded Systems Market

4.2 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Airborne

4.3 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Space

4.4 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Rack-Mount Server

4.5 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Network Convergence

5.2.1.2 Use of Multicore Processor Technology

5.2.1.3 Emergence of Electronic and Network-Centric Warfare

5.2.1.4 Increased Focus on Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies

5.2.1.5 Rising Demand for New and Advanced Electronic Combat Systems

5.2.1.6 Increasing Use of Ew Systems for Geospatial Intelligence Gathering

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 System Design Certification Requirement for System Upgradation

5.2.2.2 Complexities in Embedded Product Development

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Scope for Software Innovation in Military Computers

5.2.3.2 Development of Ew Systems with Enhanced Capabilities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Barriers in Designing Military Embedded Systems

5.2.4.2 Critical Security Procedures in Embedded Devices

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Military Embedded Systems Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Military Embedded Systems Market Ecosystem

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.5.3 End-users

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Average Selling Price of Military Embedded System Components & Subcomponents

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Use Case

5.11 Trade Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Multicore Processors

6.2.2 Development of Hpec (High Performance Embedded Computing) for Defense Applications

6.2.3 Modern Military-Grade Electronic Packaging Technology

6.2.4 Availability of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (Cots) Products

6.2.5 Sensor Open Systems Architecture (Sosa)

6.2.6 Small Form Factor in Military Embedded Systems

6.2.7 Use of Advanced Materials in Embedded Systems

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Quantum Computing Technique

6.3.2 Affective Computing Analyses for Military Applications

6.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Military Embedded Systems

6.3.4 Increasing Use of the Internet of Things (IoT)

6.4 Innovations & Patents Registrations

6.5 Tariff Regulatory Landscape Military Embedded Systems

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

7 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Processor

7.2.2 Memory

7.2.3 Converter

7.2.4 Graphical Processing Unit (Gpu)

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Software

8 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Server Architecture

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blade Server

8.2.1 Advancedtca (Atca)

8.2.1.1 Network Intelligence Applications Are the Major Driver for Atca Segment

8.2.2 Compactpci (Cpci)

8.2.2.1 Demand of Compactpci in the European Space Market.

8.2.3 Open Vpx

8.2.3.1 Need for Upgrading Existing Military Embedded Systems Will Drive this Segment

8.2.3.1.1 Sensor Open Systems Architecture (Sosa)

8.2.3.1.1.1 Hardware Open Systems Technologies (Host)

8.2.3.1.1.2 C4Isr/Ew/Modular Open Suite of Standards (Cmoss)

8.2.4 Vme

8.2.4.1 Increasing Demand in Existing Platform Deployment to Drive the Market for Vme

8.2.5 Microtca

8.2.5.1 Increasing Demand in Combat Land Platform to Drive the Market for Vme

8.3 Rack-Mount Server

8.3.1 Increasing Demand in Naval Weapon Systems and Command and Control Centers to Drive Market for Rack-Mount Server

9 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Land

9.3 Airborne

9.4 Naval

9.5 Space

10 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

10.2.1 Increased Procurement of Advanced and High-Tech Surveillance & Monitoring Systems to Fuel Growth of the Isr Segment

10.3 Electronic Warfare

10.3.1 Growing Focus on Cognitive Electronic Warfare Technologies

10.4 Command & Control

10.4.1 Investments in C2 Systems to Fuel Growth of the Military Embedded Systems

10.5 Communication & Navigation

10.5.1 Demand for Uninterrupted Military Communication and Navigation Systems

10.6 Weapon & Fire Control

10.6.1 Rising Demand for Precision Weapon Systems and Advancements in Automatic Weapon Systems

10.7 Wearable

10.7.1 Development of New and Advanced Embedded Systems to Enhance the Capabilities of Wearables for Soldiers

10.8 Others

11 Military Embedded Systems Market, by Installation Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 New Installation

11.2.1 Growing Defense Budget Allocations for New Installation of Advanced Military Embedded Systems

11.3 Upgradation

11.3.1 Need for Upgrading Existing Military Embedded Systems

12 Military Embedded Services Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Design

12.2.1 Enhancement and Technology Upgradation of Electronic Hardware Designs

12.2.1.1 Development Consulting

12.2.1.2 Engineering Support

12.2.1.3 Deployment Support

12.3 Test & Certification

12.3.1 Increasing Safeguards to Avoid and Counteract Security Risks Related to Embedded Software

12.3.1.1 Accelerated Life Testing

12.3.1.2 International Standards

12.3.1.3 Product Safety

12.3.1.4 Others

12.4 Deployment

12.4.1 Focus on Enhancement of Product Life Cycle to Fuel Growth of the Deployment Services Segment

12.5 Renewal

12.5.1 Focus on Enhancement, Product Upgradation, and Provision of Software Updates to Customers to Fuel Growth of the Renewal Services Segment

12.6 Seamless Life Cycle Support

12.6.1 Focus on Seamless Service Support to Customers to Fuel Growth of the Seamless Life Cycle Support Segment

13 Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 COVID-19 Impact on Military Embedded Systems Market, by Region

13.3 North America

13.4 Europe

13.5 Asia-Pacific

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.7 Latin America

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Star

14.2.2 Emerging Leader

14.2.3 Pervasive

14.2.4 Participant

14.3 Market Share of Key Players, 2019

14.4 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2019

14.5 Competitive Scenario

14.5.1 New Product Launches

14.5.2 Contracts

14.5.3 Partnerships & Agreements

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

15.2.2 Kontron (S&T Ag)

15.2.3 Mercury Systems, Inc.

15.2.4 Xilinx, Inc.

15.2.5 Concurrent Technologies

15.2.6 Eurotech

15.2.7 General Micro Systems, Inc.

15.2.8 Advantech Co. Ltd.

15.2.9 Thales Group

15.2.10 Smart Embedded Computing

15.2.11 Nxp Semiconductors

15.2.12 Advanced Micro Peripherals

15.2.13 Elma Electronic

15.2.14 Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.2.15 Intel Corporation

15.2.16 Radisys

15.2.17 Crystal Group

15.2.18 Vadatech

15.2.19 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

15.2.20 Avdor Helet

15.2.21 North Atlantic Industries, Inc.

16 Adjacent Market

16.1 Military Computers Market, by Type

16.2 Rugged Computers

16.2.1 Portable Computers

16.2.1.1 Rugged Laptops

16.2.1.2 Rugged Tablets

16.2.1.3 Rugged Notebooks

16.2.1.4 Rugged Handhelds

16.2.2 Wearable Computers

16.2.2.1 Rugged Smart Glasses

16.2.2.2 Wearable Cuffs

16.3 Embedded Computers

17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

17.3 Available Customizations

17.4 Related Reports

17.5 Author Details

