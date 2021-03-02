New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028692/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on industrial internet of things (IoT) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in industrial automation and growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in the industrial sector. In addition, growth in industrial automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial internet of things (IoT) market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The industrial internet of things (IoT) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Automotive and transportation

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing focus on providing end-to-end services as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial internet of things (IoT) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial internet of things (IoT) market covers the following areas:

• Industrial internet of things (IoT) market sizing

• Industrial internet of things (IoT) market forecast

• Industrial internet of things (IoT) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial internet of things (IoT) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.. Also, the industrial internet of things (IoT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

