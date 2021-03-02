New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976106/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on pre-engineered buildings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings and an increase in demand for airports. In addition, the advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pre-engineered buildings market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The pre-engineered buildings market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

• Residential



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the pre-engineered buildings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pre-engineered buildings market covers the following areas:

• Pre-engineered buildings market sizing

• Pre-engineered buildings market forecast

• Pre-engineered buildings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pre-engineered buildings market vendors that include ATCO Ltd., Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., Everest Industries Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Lindab AB, Nucor Corp., PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd., and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. Also, the pre-engineered buildings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

