WASHINGTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Miriam Wrobel as a Senior Managing Director in the Power & Renewables practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, enhancing the firm’s clean energy strategic advisory offerings for clients throughout the deal lifecycle.



Ms. Wrobel, who is based in San Francisco, is an expert in renewable energy strategy and finance, advising utilities, equity investors, lenders, project developers and large energy users on strategies for balancing risk and optimizing returns in energy transactions. At FTI Consulting, she will advise clients on energy transformation strategy, transaction structuring, diligence, ESG disclosure strategies and energy procurement.

As energy markets evolve to be bi-directional and increasingly focused on integrating renewable and distributed resources, Ms. Wrobel will advise both large energy users as well as utilities, developers, owners and financiers of distributed and wholesale generation, storage and capacity.

“Miriam expands our capability to provide utilities, power and renewable companies with reliable, well-informed and unbiased advice, guiding clients to economically and strategically valuable solutions,” said Chris LeWand, Global Power & Renewables Practice Leader at FTI Consulting. “Her counsel is grounded in a thorough understanding of each client’s goals, as well as deep knowledge of current trends, opportunities and players in the energy finance market. Miriam’s expertise will help clients navigate the evolving energy landscape, and we are fortunate to have someone of her caliber join our growing team.”

Ms. Wrobel’s appointment comes as renewable energy deal flow starts to accelerate in 2021, underpinned by the Biden administration and a Democratic majority in Congress. According to FTI Consulting’s U.S. Renewables M&A: A Review of 2020 and Outlook for 2021, market activity likely will be influenced by the resulting certainty from tax credit extensions, as well as the Biden administration’s plan that provides for $2 trillion in investment across nine segments, including $400 billion in clean energy and innovation aimed at decarbonizing U.S. power generation by 2035.

“Navigating the evolving energy markets requires deep industry knowledge and the ability to synthesize the capital market, as well as regulatory and operational implications of investment decisions,” Ms. Wrobel said. “By joining FTI Consulting and collaborating with experts across these disciplines, we can collectively provide unparalleled service to energy market participants on the West Coast and across the United States.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Wrobel was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Miriam Wrobel Consulting in San Francisco, where she provided strategic guidance on the financing of renewable, energy efficiency, storage, transportation and microgrid projects for utilities, investors and large energy users. Ms. Wrobel also has prior experience at Citigroup, where she was the primary relationship manager for renewable energy and energy efficiency developers within the Municipal Securities Division. She started her career in real estate with experience in the real estate acquisitions group at JPMorgan Asset Management and the investment research group at Lendlease Corp.

About the FTI Consulting Power & Renewables Practice

Companies involved in power generation face numerous hurdles, including low natural gas prices, slow growth in mature power generation markets, barriers to entry (both low and high), excess and idled plant capacity, reliance of renewable assets on supportive government policy incentives, global commoditization and economic natural gas alternatives, development of innovative technologies and entrance into new markets. Our global team delivers comprehensive services that address every need of companies involved in utility-scale generation, including nuclear, thermal, solar, wind and biomass, among other emerging low-carbon clean technologies, as well as energy storage.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com