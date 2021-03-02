New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Airbag Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931982/?utm_source=GNW

23 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3.07% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the mandatory incorporation of airbags in vehicles and growth opportunities in multiple airbag segments and growth opportunities in multiple airbag segments. In addition, increased production of automobiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs

• MCVs and HCVs



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased production of automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market covers the following areas:

• Automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market sizing

• Automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market forecast

• Automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive airbag electronic control unit (ECU) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

