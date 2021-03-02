To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

02 March 2021

Company announcement no. 03/2021









Notice of annual general meeting 2021





The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 4pm (WGT) at the BANK of Greenland’s head office in Nuuk.

The agenda is included in the attached file.





Anni Søe Svendsen, tel. +299 347802, mail: shareholder@banken.gl

Attachment