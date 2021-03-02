To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
02 March 2021
Company announcement no. 03/2021
Notice of annual general meeting 2021
The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 4pm (WGT) at the BANK of Greenland’s head office in Nuuk.
The agenda is included in the attached file.
Anni Søe Svendsen, tel. +299 347802, mail: shareholder@banken.gl
Attachment
Grønlandsbanken A/S
Nuuk, GREENLAND
Anni Søe Svendsen, tel. +299 347802, mail: shareholder@banken.gl
Grønlandsbanken A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: