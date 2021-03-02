LONGUEUIL, Quebec, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to report results from six additional trenches of its ongoing exploration program at its Oko West Project in Guyana. The best intercepts are listed below, confirming the discovery of significant gold mineralization.



Table 1: Significant trench intercepts (also see Figure 2 )

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) T21-024 82 84 2.00 5.74 98 100 2.00 1.74 120 122 2.00 1.24 T21-025 62 64 2.00 2.39 72 73.5 1.50 0.54 T21-026 8 16 8.00 1.11 incl. 10 14 4.00 1.80 36 70.5 34.50 5.59 incl. 42 60 18.00 3.32 incl. 60 61.5 1.50 61.03 incl. 61.5 67.5 6.00 2.13 incl. 67.5 69 1.50 15.82 84 94 10.00 0.48 98 104 6.00 0.88 incl. 100 104 4.00 1.08 T21-027 150 152 2.00 0.58 T21-028 1 4.7 3.70 0.62 T21-029 54 56 2.00 1.95 98 116 18.00 0.76 incl. 108 110 2.00 2.77 126 132 6.00 0.58 152 154 2.00 1.74

These six trenches have a total length of 640 meters and 347 channel samples were taken.

On December 9, 2020, the Company had reported the assay results from 19 trenches completed at Oko West in 2020. So far, results from 25 trenches with a combined length of approximately 2,700 meters have been released. The ongoing trenching program continues to expand the footprint of three mineralized shear zones discovered in 2020, and the Company plans to test the entire 6-km long geochemical gold anomaly coinciding with a granite and volcanic contact ( Figure 1 ). Gold mineralization is found in north-south shear zones straddling the contact of weathered granitic and volcanic rocks ( Figure 2 ), with frequent intercalation of lithological units, and associated with quartz veining and alteration minerals like pyrite and sericite.

On February 18, 2021, the Company had reported assay results from its initial 1,000-meter diamond drilling program at Oko West. The Company also plans to conduct another diamond drilling campaign to test the encouraging gold mineralization found in the trenches further in the year.

Oko West is part of a group of permits in the Cuyuni River basin covering an area of 9,420 acres where the Company has an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

Channel samples were taken horizontally and continuously in in-situ weathered rocks (saprolite) at regular intervals on trench walls. Reunion considers channel samples as sub-horizontal "drill holes" given their continuity and representative rock mass. Samples were sealed in plastic bags and shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete trenching, drilling and other exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.reuniongold.com ).

Figure 1: Map of Oko West project area schematic geology, permits outlines and shear zones discovered (red dashed lines). The map also shows a soil geochemical grid underway to test the volcanic / granitoid contact in the southern part of the project area.

Figure 2: Map of the Oko West easternmost portion of the project area, showing schematic geology, trench and drill sampling results (*), and mineralized shear zones discovered. Trench results in this press released are highlighted in yellow.

(*) Composites calculated using these parameters: