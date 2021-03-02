Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastic additives market reached a value of US$ 46.2 Billion in 2020. A plastic additive is a chemical compound that is added to polymers to improve the chemical and physical properties of plastic products. It acts as a catalyst or filler to improve the strength to weight ratio, luster, durability, corrosion resistance and heat sensitivity of the product. Some of the commonly used plastic additives include property extenders, modifiers, stabilizers and processing aids, which are used for commodity, engineering and high-performance plastics. Owing to these benefits, they also find extensive applications across various industries, including packaging, construction, automotive and manufacturing.



The rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the replacement of conventional materials used in the production of consumer goods and various textiles, agricultural and medical products is also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, plastic products with enhanced mechanical and electrical properties are used in place of traditionally used materials, such as glass, paper, ceramic and metal.

Additionally, the rising product demand from the packaging industry is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) are among the most commonly used packaging materials across the globe. They are often treated with plastic additives to extend their operational life, appearance and mechanical properties. Other factors, including the growing demand for disposable and reusable plastic products from the medical industry, along with the widespread adoption of 3D printing technologies, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global plastic additives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Additive Type:

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Others

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Commodity Plastic

Engineering Plastic

High Performance Plastic

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Breakup by Function:

Property Modifiers

Property Stabilizers

Property Extenders

Processing Aids

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Akzonobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, BASF, Clariant AG, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global plastic additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global plastic additives market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the additive type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the plastic type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global plastic additives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Plastic Additives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Additive Type

6.1 Plasticizers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Stabilizers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Flame Retardants

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Impact Modifiers

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Plastic Type

7.1 Commodity Plastic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Engineering Plastic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 High Performance Plastic

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Packaging

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Consumer Goods

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Construction

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Function

9.1 Property Modifiers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Property Stabilizers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Property Extenders

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Processing Aids

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Akzonobel NV

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Albemarle Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 BASF

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Clariant AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 DowDuPont

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Evonik Industries AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Kaneka Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Lanxess AG

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis



