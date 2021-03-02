Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dairy processing equipment market reached a value of US$ 9.6 Billion in 2020. Dairy processing equipment performs various operations in modern dairy farms. Some of these operations include storing, filtering, pasteurizing and homogenizing raw milk. Dairy processing equipment can also conduct a wide range of dairy-related processes ranging from chilling raw milk, cream separation, and packaging to producing processed beverages, cultured products, concentrates and powders. In recent years, the demand for dairy processing equipment has increased, as it helps in reducing manual labor, lowering the processing time and improving the overall plant efficiency.
One of the primary factors driving the global market is the increasing consumption and production of dairy products. Dairy processing equipment is used for extending the shelf-life of dairy products, filling and packaging milk before transportation, and reducing the carbohydrate and fat content. Furthermore, the changing tastes and preferences of consumers have prompted them to shift toward value-added milk-based products, which, in turn, is escalating the market growth.
Moreover, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to improve the efficiency of the equipment. For instance, they are creating smart hydraulic designs that readily achieve the combination of very low baseline pressure and high crossflow required for efficient microfiltration. They are also utilizing thermosonication technology that employs low heat and ultrasound waves to inactivate microorganisms. Additionally, the advent of Industry 4.0 has led to the integration of machine learning, the internet of things and cloud computing with dairy processing equipment to create smarter solutions. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dairy processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2021-2026.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dairy processing equipment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, equipment, type and application.
Breakup by Equipment:
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alfa Laval AB, Feldmeier Equipment Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Genemco Inc., IDMC Limited, IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.), John Bean Technologies Corporation (FMC Technologies), KRONES Aktiengesellschaft, SPX Corporation and Tetra Laval International SA.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Equipment
6.1 Pasteurizers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Homogenizers, Mixers and Blenders
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Separators
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Evaporators and Dryers
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Membrane Filtration Equipment
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Automatic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Semi-Automatic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Cheese
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Processed Milk
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Yogurt
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Protein Ingredients
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Milk Powder
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Fresh Dairy Products
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alfa Laval AB
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Feldmeier Equipment Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Genemco Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 IDMC Limited
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 John Bean Technologies Corporation (FMC Technologies)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 KRONES Aktiengesellschaft
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 SPX Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Tetra Laval International SA
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w56e
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: