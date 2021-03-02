Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy processing equipment market reached a value of US$ 9.6 Billion in 2020. Dairy processing equipment performs various operations in modern dairy farms. Some of these operations include storing, filtering, pasteurizing and homogenizing raw milk. Dairy processing equipment can also conduct a wide range of dairy-related processes ranging from chilling raw milk, cream separation, and packaging to producing processed beverages, cultured products, concentrates and powders. In recent years, the demand for dairy processing equipment has increased, as it helps in reducing manual labor, lowering the processing time and improving the overall plant efficiency.



One of the primary factors driving the global market is the increasing consumption and production of dairy products. Dairy processing equipment is used for extending the shelf-life of dairy products, filling and packaging milk before transportation, and reducing the carbohydrate and fat content. Furthermore, the changing tastes and preferences of consumers have prompted them to shift toward value-added milk-based products, which, in turn, is escalating the market growth.

Moreover, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to improve the efficiency of the equipment. For instance, they are creating smart hydraulic designs that readily achieve the combination of very low baseline pressure and high crossflow required for efficient microfiltration. They are also utilizing thermosonication technology that employs low heat and ultrasound waves to inactivate microorganisms. Additionally, the advent of Industry 4.0 has led to the integration of machine learning, the internet of things and cloud computing with dairy processing equipment to create smarter solutions. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dairy processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dairy processing equipment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, equipment, type and application.



Breakup by Equipment:

Pasteurizers

Homogenizers, Mixers and Blenders

Separators

Evaporators and Dryers

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Others

Breakup by Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Breakup by Application:

Cheese

Processed Milk

Yogurt

Protein Ingredients

Milk Powder

Fresh Dairy Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alfa Laval AB, Feldmeier Equipment Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Genemco Inc., IDMC Limited, IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.), John Bean Technologies Corporation (FMC Technologies), KRONES Aktiengesellschaft, SPX Corporation and Tetra Laval International SA.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dairy processing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy processing equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dairy processing equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



