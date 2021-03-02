Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facility management market reached a value of US$ 48.9 Billion in 2020. Facility management (FM) refers to an integrated system of technologies that are utilized to improve the efficiency of commercial and residential spaces. FM solutions, such as building management, operations and security management, Computer-Aided Facilities Management (CAFM), etc., are used for space planning, equipment maintenance, portfolio forecasting, business continuity, emergency preparedness and environmental sustainability. For organizations and offices, they aim to ensure maximum productivity by streamlining and standardizing routine tasks. Owing to these benefits, FM solutions find extensive applicability across the residential, banking, finance service and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare and education sectors.



The emerging trend of digitalization, along with the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based software, currently represent the key factors driving the growth of the market. The utilization of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing and augmented reality (AR) for managing a building, have enabled managers to reduce their dependency on human resources and improve their operational efficiencies.

Furthermore, the emergence of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. IFM enhances productivity by simplifying repetitive operations and combining all office-related functions under a single management team. FM services are also utilized to conveniently manage home-based, on-the-go, after-hours and employees, as well as the outsourced services, while ensuring the availability of all necessary tools required for maximum productivity. Apart from this, these solutions are used to create a safe working environment, reduce energy costs and asset tracking. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting infrastructural automation, coupled with the increasing adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment model, is projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global facility management market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Report Coverage:



Historical, Current and Future Market Trends



Market Breakup by Solution:

Integrated Workplace Management System

Facility Operations and Security Management

Building Information Modeling

Facility Property Management

Facility Environment Management

Market Breakup by Service:

Deployment and Integration

Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Service Level Agreement Management

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being IBM, Oracle, Trimble, CA Technologies, SAP, Archibus, Accruent, Maintenance Connection, MCS Solutions, Planon, Ioffice, Jadetrack, Metricstream, Emaint, Facilities Management Express, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global facility management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global facility management industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global facility management market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global facility management industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global facility management industry?

What is the structure of the global facility management industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global facility management industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Facility Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Solution

5.5 Market Breakup by Service

5.6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

5.8 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Integrated Workplace Management System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Facility Operations and Security Management

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Building Information Modeling

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Facility Property Management

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Facility Environment Management

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Deployment and Integration

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Auditing and Quality Assessment

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Support and Maintenance

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Consulting

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Service Level Agreement Management

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 On-Premises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

9.1 Small and Medium Size Enterprises

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Vertical

10.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 IT and Telecom

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Government and Public Administration

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Education

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Retail

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Energy and Utilities

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 IBM

15.3.2 Oracle

15.3.3 Trimble

15.3.4 CA Technologies

15.3.5 SAP

15.3.6 Archibus

15.3.7 Accruent

15.3.8 Maintenance Connection

15.3.9 MCS Solutions

15.3.10 Planon

15.3.11 Ioffice

15.3.12 Jadetrack

15.3.13 Metricstream

15.3.14 Emaint

15.3.15 Facilities Management Express

