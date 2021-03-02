SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indeni, a leading security infrastructure automation company with a new solution for cloud security analysis, today announced it has become a technology partner for GitLab, the single application for the DevOps lifecycle.



Indeni’s newest offering, Cloudrail, analyzes Terraform files to help security engineers identify issues, predict exposures before deployment, and provide developers with guardrails.

This container natively integrates with GitLab CI/CD so organizations can adopt a “Shift Left” security approach by addressing issues earlier in development to enable faster deployment. Pipelines in GitLab can now easily include the Cloudrail analysis of infrastructure-as-code, and the results can appear in either the Security Dashboard or the Tests panel.

"While existing IaC security solutions catch issues early in development, they generate many false positives, resulting in many unnecessary alerts and a lot of frustration for developers,” Indeni CEO & Founder Yoni Leitersdorf said. “This can also stop the pipeline too often, which is counterproductive. Cloudrail analyzes IaC files together with the cloud environments they are targeting and understands the relationship between resources, resulting in three times fewer alerts. It flags the issues your developers are actually likely to fix, rather than giving them a long list of items. Our partnership with GitLab will make this critical tool more accessible to DevSecOps professionals so they can deploy it immediately and begin integrating it into their pipelines.”

Indeni shares GitLab’s vision to streamline integration and delivery by improving collaboration between development, security and operations teams.

“GitLab is thrilled to be able to provide this new offering to our more than 30 million users,” GitLab Vice President of Alliances Brandon Jung said. “Indeni’s solutions will help them work together to ensure a more secure future for their organizations.”

Indeni is now offering 200 free Cloudrail evaluations per month through April, 2021. After that, users can continue to perform 30 evaluations per month for free. To learn more about how it works and get started today, visit indeni.com/cloudrail.

About Indeni

Indeni automates best practices for network security and cloud security. Its security infrastructure platform automates health and compliance checks for leading firewalls, including Check Point, Palo Alto and Fortinet devices, to maximize uptime and efficiency. Its cloud security analysis tool, Cloudrail, is now available to the general public. To learn more, visit indeni.com/cloudrail.

About GitLab

GitLab is an open core company used by more than 100,000 organizations and more than 30 million estimated registered users. It offers a complete platform delivered as a single application, designed to transform the way development, security and operations teams collaborate.

