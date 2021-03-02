PLANO, Texas, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its plan to launch a new travel company, a direct selling division focused on providing exclusive benefits and first-class discount travel opportunities to its brand partners and customers as one of its Hapi Brands subsidiaries.



The new travel company is designed to be an exclusive travel club that will be fully unveiled and launched in 2021, with a focus on providing a “Passport to Happiness” theme to its members and customers. The Company is poised to offer a robust travel-related portfolio of products through the direct selling model and in the leisure travel arena. To differentiate itself from its competitors, the new company will offer unfettered access to tremendous savings and exclusive benefits to its members on a level that has not been seen in the industry before.

“We have been planning to enter into this sector and consider now to be the most opportune time of all to announce this initiative. We have confidence that in the next several months people will want to start traveling again, as the current environment opens up, and we will be ready to offer the very best-in-class products and services for them to take full advantage of their travel experiences,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO of SHRG. “In the near future, we will be unveiling our website, travel programs and exciting pre-launch activities that we believe will be well received by our brand partners and customers.”

“This is a very exciting time in the Company, as we are working on multiple programs and expansion plans that will be unprecedented in this sector. I have been in direct selling for many years and have never seen an executive management team with such a long-term vision to reshape this industry and really serve its brand partners in this fashion. I’m excited and honored to be part of these new initiatives,” stated Bo Short, CEO of Elevacity Holdings, LLC, the parent of the new travel company.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors.

For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.com .

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

