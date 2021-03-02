MARIETTA, Ga., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Monday, March 8, 2021. MiMedx management will host a webcast and conference call to review its results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, beginning at 9:30 am, Eastern Time. Participating on the call will be Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development.



This conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/outonjvn

U.S. Investors: 877-359-9508

International Investors: 224-357-2393

Conference ID: 4786292

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the event.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Jack Howarth

404-360-5681

investorrelations@mimedx.com



