QUEBEC CITY, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that one of its specialty chemicals business lines, Genesys, has obtained two new ISO certifications, demonstrating its continued commitment to respecting and promoting health and safety at work.



As part of the Corporation’s 3-Year Strategic Plan announced a few months ago, one of the main objectives was to create a safer working environment with top tier health, safety and environmental (“HSE”) practices. The well-being of the Corporation’s employees and the protection of the environment are priorities for H 2 O Innovation and essential to its strong culture. “Some high-profile industrial clients even require suppliers to adopt best practices with regards to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors and HSE. Focusing on continuous improvement in these areas should enable us to raise our profile as a supplier and differentiate ourselves from the competition,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

The UK-based Genesys team has been granted two ISO certifications in the past few weeks. The first, ISO 22301, ensures that the team can operate efficiently despite interruptions like COVID-19. This certification signals the focus on best practices with respect to business continuity. Because of procedures in place, Genesys continues to deliver its specialty chemicals from its facilities in Cheshire, UK, to more than 75 countries around the world. The second certification, ISO 45001, promotes physical and mental health with the goal of reducing injuries work absenteeism. These are two specific examples of the Corporation’s renewed focus on its employees and customers.

H 2 O Innovation has also recently implemented Sospes software to facilitate the tracking and continuous improvement of the overall safety rating of the Corporation as a company. The goal is to reduce potential for injuries to employees as well as empower and encourage teams to work safely. “We have had a strong safety culture at H 2 O Innovation, and the latest efforts are not only a testament to that, but also show our desire to standardize and push best practices across all our business units. These initiatives to improve the safety of our employees will help make us an employer of choice,” added Gregory Madden, Chief Strategic Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

