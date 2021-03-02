LA JOLLA, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will be available on March 9, 2021 at 7 am EST.



Jason Keyes, Equillium’s chief financial officer will review the Company’s ongoing clinical programs in acute graft-versus-host disease, lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma. Mr. Keyes and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

The webcast will be available for 90 days under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

